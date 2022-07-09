A fourth state title in program history for the softball team was at the forefront of the girls’ spring sports season at D.H. Conley.
While the entire lineup played a crucial role in the title, no player was more vital to the team’s success than Emma Adams, who has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Spring at Conley.
Adams helped lead the Vikings to a 30-2 record, as they bounced back from losing Game 1 of the 4A championship series to top East Forsyth in three games for the title.
The senior played a key role in the circle and in the box throughout the regular season and the playoffs.
In the circle, Adams pitched more than 60 percent of the team’s innings, going 119.1 on the season and finishing with a 17-2 record.
Adams posted a 1.00 ERA on the season, allowing just 17 earned runs. She also struck out 106 batters on the year while only walking 10.
At the plate, Adams led Conley with a .513 batting average and finished the year second on the team in RBIs with 41 and hits with 40.
Adams also led the team with 16 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles, and she scored 15 runs on the year and struck out only six times.
She was named the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year, the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year and also earned MVP honors at the state championship series.
In the three-game series, Adams pitched 15 innings, recording the win in Game 2 to even the series before picking up a save in the title-clinching win, allowing just three earned runs on the weekend.
Honorable Mentions Softball
Anna Sawyer — While Conley got contributions from up and down its lineup throughout the season, Sawyer’s role at the plate was one of the most important.
The senior led the Vikings in hits (43), tying for a team-high with 10 doubles and finished the season with a .410 batting average, scoring 37 runs and driving in 33.
Sawyer’s strong season earned her the honor of being named the NCSCA’s 4A Co-Player of the Year.
Olivia Hadnott — In her sophomore campaign, Hadnott had a big year at the plate and in the circle for the Vikings.
She recorded the win in the circle in the state title-clinching game, and she pitched 44.2 innings on the year, going 6-0 with a 0.63 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
Offensively, she was third among starters with a .443 batting average, scoring 20 runs and driving in 19.
Trinity Nichols — The senior finished tied for the team lead in runs with 41, drove in 30 runs and finished the season with a .407 average.
Riley Trueblood — Drove in a team high 48 RBIs and scored 40 runs behind a .355 batting average.
Soccer
Rebekka Ochoa — The freshman was a key factor on the offensive end, helping Conley finish the year 9-8 and earn a berth in the 4A state playoffs.
Ochoa was named to the Big Carolina 3A/4A all-conference team and was also named all-region after finishing the season tied for the team lead in goals with six to go along with five assists.
Aubrey Mayberry — Finished her sophomore campaign tied for the team lead in goals with six while adding a pair of assists.
Track and Field
Kyndall Baker — Finished second in the 800 at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Championship meet with a time of 2:37.09.