RALEIGH — No. 11 seed D.H. Conley defeated No. 6 Chapel Hill, 39-30, in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A wrestling duals on Monday night before seeing its dual season come to an end with a 44-12 loss at the hands of the host third-seeded Crusaders at Cardinal Gibbons High School.
Conley’s opening-round matchup with the Tigers went back-and-forth before it was able to win the final three bouts to claim the 39-30 win.
After losing the 170-pound bout, Alexander Calderon evened things up for the Vikings with a pin at 182.
Calderon trailed 0-2 after the opening period, recorded four consecutive points in period two before securing a pin at 3:15 to even the match at six.
Then at 195, sophomore Caleb Bess went up 2-0 in the early going before securing an opening-period pin to put Conley in front 12-6.
Chapel Hill cut the deficit down to 15-12 after recording a pin at heavyweight, which followed a 4-1 decision win for the Vikings at 220.
The Tigers then retook an advantage with a pin in the 106-pound bout to go in front 18-15.
After Conley used a 4-0 decision win at 113, Ethan Lenyszyn came away with a pin just 48 seconds into his 120-pound bout to put the Vikings up 24-18.
A pin for Chapel Hill in the 126-pound match brought the score to a tie once again at 24 apiece.
Porter Mills then earned a hard-fought decision for Conley at 132 to put it ahead once again.
Mills entered the third period knotted at two before picking up an escape point in the early going of the final round and recording two points for a near fall with just over a minute to go to secure a 5-2 decision.
The decision win gave the Vikings a slim 27-24 edge, which quickly disappeared when Chapel Hill got a pin at 138 to go ahead 30-27 with three bouts to go.
Conley then won the final three matches to secure the win, as first it was Sammy Obeid evening the score with a 7-0 decision at 145.
Obeid went up 2-0 late in the opening round with a near fall before adding a pair of points in the second round and three more in the third to secure the win and even the match at 30.
The Vikings then took the lead when Carson Hathaway came up with a pin in the 152-pound match.
The senior took an early 2-0 lead with a takedown before pinning his opponent just 50 seconds in to put Conley up 36-30.
Fellow senior Walker Kassnove then finished off the opening-round victory for the Vikings by winning a 9-2 decision at 160.
After the match was tied at two after one period, Kassnove took the lead with a takedown late in the second before recording a pair of near fall points to take a 6-2 edge into the third period.
He then finished off the win for himself and the team by picking up three points in the final period.
“It was a great fight against Chapel Hill, they had some really good kids and we just matched up better against them,” D.H. Conley head coach Michael Taylor said. “We wrestled well and I’m super excited about the direction our kids are going in.”
In the second round against host Cardinal Gibbons, the Vikings trailed 22-12 after seven weight classes behind a pair of pins.
The Crusaders then rattled off four consecutive wins, including three pins, to secure the 44-12 win, as the teams agreed to a trio of double-forfeits to close out the match.
“The matchups just did not line up our way against Cardinal Gibbons,” Taylor said. “We felt like we could’ve won the last four weight classes, but we didn’t start there and the team match was already wrapped up by then.”
Cardinal Gibbons opened the match with a first-period pin at 182 to take the early 6-0 advantage before Bess knotted the score with a pin for the Vikings.
Bess went up 2-0 with a takedown 10 seconds into the 195-pound matchup before pinning his opponent at the 53-second mark to tie the score at six.
“The big one was sophomore Caleb Bess, he actually got both wins and both with pins,” Taylor said on who stood out for him on the night. “I’m super excited for him. He’s really starting to hit his stride.”
Jamie Jinks then wrestled up a weight class for Conley at 225, as he battled to the final whistle but eventually suffered a 9-6 decision loss as the hosts went in front 9-6.
Another decision win, this time a 2-0 win at heavyweight, put the home side up 12-6.
A 13-0 major decision win (106 pounds) and a forfeit win (112 pounds) helped the Crusaders stretch their advantage to 22-6.
Christopher Bonner then got the Vikings back in it with a pin in the 120-pound match.
Bonner secured a takedown as well as five near fall points in the opening period to take a 7-0 lead after two minutes.
He pushed the lead to 9-0 with a takedown early in the second period before recording the pin at 3:37 to bring Conley within 10 at 22-12.
Despite a battle from Lenyszyn in the 126-pound match, Cardinal Gibbons secured a 9-0 decision win to recapture its momentum.
The Crusaders then recorded three consecutive pins, first in the second period of the 132-pound match, then the first period at 138 and then they closed out the win with a late second-period pin at 145 pounds.
Both teams agreed since the match was out of reach to have the bouts at 152, 160 and 170 end in a double-forfeit to close out the night.
“There was no point in going out there and butting heads and getting hurt,” Taylor said. “We’ve got regionals and the state tournament. We feel really good about seven or eight kids that if they wrestle well they could make it to states and maybe make some noise.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Farmville Central 77 SouthWest Edgecombe 38
The Jaguars boasted a trio of double-digit scorers in a comfortable win on Monday night.
MJ Williams led the way with 24 points for Farmville, followed by Jah Short with 16 and 12 from JD Daniels.
The Jags unleashed a 23-4 run through the last 4:58 of the opening quarter, then carried out a 22-0 scoring spree in the second in the way to the blowout win.
D.H. Conley 54, Havelock 48
The Vikings won a hard-fought league game on Friday night over Havelock.
Cooper Marcum scored a team-high 19 points to lead Conley, while Deontay Joseph 11 and Tre Clemons each added 11 in the win and Isaiah Crumpler had nine.
The Vikings (14-3) host J.H. Rose tonight.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 67 SouthWest Edgecombe 27
The Panthers won big again on Friday night to extend their record to 15-3, 6-1 in conference place.
North Pitt was paced by a massive double-double from Aquarius Petteway that featured 21 points and 24 rebounds. J’Nadia Maye also bagged a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists, while Kenae Edwards added 16 points.
North Pitt plays at Ayden-Grifton tonight.