J.C. Daniels experienced unbridled success as a determined young baseball player growing up in Greenville.
As young teens, Daniels and his best friend, Larry Dixon, broke the color barrier in the city when they joined the Greenville Babe Ruth team that played in Guy Smith Stadium back in the late 1960s. Daniels kept pushing from there until he climbed all the way to the professional ranks, almost to the major leagues.
Then he experienced a plummet to depths that could have killed him but instead gave rise to a comeback unparalleled even to those he experienced on the baseball diamond.
The man who is set to be honored along with the late Dixon for breaking the local baseball color barrier found his true life’s calling not as a pro ballplayer but instead as a minister. A ceremony is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the same Guy Smith Stadium where it all happened.
His baseball career and his fall from grace afterward both have been valuable ingredients in Daniels’ recipe for recreating himself and now for helping countless young people to not only learn from his mistakes without making them themselves, but also to draw inspiration from his exceptional life.
“Yes, my father made us aware (that he was breaking the color barrier) back then,“ said Daniels, who was inducted into the J.H. Rose sports hall of fame in 2013. “The people there who we played with and against, they treated us with great respect and everything, but they still let us know that we had to be special to be the first two to break the color barrier. They received us with open arms. I’m not going to say 100 percent, but the majority did.”
Daniels said he experienced at least some racism at every level of baseball.
“Every stop (black players) made, we encountered that. You always found a few that had not been delivered from their racism,” Daniels said of his steady progression into the minor leagues in the 1970s. “But the majority did embrace us as professional ballplayers and treated us such.”
The rise
Daniels was playing baseball at South Greenville Recreation Park on Howell Street when he turned 12. That moment alone could have spelled the end of his career because there was no 13-year-old team there, but his father saw a notice in the newspaper for Babe Ruth tryouts being held at Guy Smith Stadium.
His father had recently purchased a house for Daniels’ grandmother where he usually stayed because he attended St. Gabriel’s Catholic school a block away. That location made him eligible for Babe Ruth baseball in the city, and Dixon lived next door to his grandmother.
The two went to the tryouts, and Daniels made the Carolina Dairies team and Dixon made the State Bank team. Daniels played for his team for three seasons and Dixon two before they aged out of the division.
In 1969, Daniels, then 15, was a Babe Ruth all-star and helped guide the Greenville team to a state championship in Kings Mountain, where he pitched a one-hit shutout in the state title game.
J.H. Rose was next, and there, he excelled even more, being named all-state in 1971 and ’72, his junior and senior seasons. Because he said his future was uncertain around the time of his graduation, he enlisted in the Army “to make my parents proud” and served three years at Fort Bragg as part of the 82nd Airborne Division.
But baseball still stirred in Daniels.
“I had a burning desire that I could still make it on a major league team, make it to the major leagues or get drafted or something, but I knew my only possibility was coming to Louisburg College,” Daniels said, noting that coach Russ Frazier wanted him there when he was a senior at Rose. “That was my shortest route, as far as getting drafted. I was 20 years old at the time. But I knew I could have a year or two at Louisburg and get drafted.”
He went to Louisburg as a walk-on in 1976, but Frazier told him his team was already set, including eight previous draft picks already on the team. But during the team’s summer league, Daniels got his chance when Louisburg surged and finished ahead of the likes of East Carolina and North Carolina.
Before he returned for his second season at Louisburg, Daniels was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming the highest pick out of Louisburg at the time.
Then it was off to the minor leagues, including a stint in the Pioneer League for Lethbridge, Alberta, where he said he won a league title and was third on the team with a .299 average. But baseball was less of a boyhood dream and more of a business by then, and a good deal of hardship came with it.
“I had some bad situations with my manager because of a lot of racism that was prevalent back then in the Dodgers organization,” he said. “Because back then, being honest, they didn’t believe in black infielders. The outfield was where if you were good enough, you could be considered for a major league roster.”
He had completed spring training with the major league club and ate, slept and trained with some of the Dodgers’ now legendary players like Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, Don Sutton and Davey Lopes.
Daniels said he got into some trouble because of his attitude and eventually was sent to Pittsburgh and played for the Pirates’ Shelby in the South Atlantic League.
While he was there, the team approached him about having surgery to repair an elbow injury that dated back to his Babe Ruth playing days as a pitcher. He agreed, but after the operation, his elbow was never the same, and Daniels playing career ended soon after.
“My arm never fully healed, and it kept swelling and getting worse and worse, so after two weeks (at spring training with the Pirates), they sent me back home and they told me they didn’t think my arm would get back well enough to compete for a major league job” said Daniels, who played for three more years in independent pro leagues for teams in Rocky Mount and Alexandria, Va. “I never really got another real shot at a major league squad after ’83.
“I thank the good lord for the few years that I had the chance to experience what playing professional ball was all about,” he said. “and playing on television in the different cities I played in. Especially in Canada in the Pioneer League, we stayed on TV up there.”
The fall
When his final out was made in baseball in 1983, Daniels said he knew he had to focus on another source of income and wanted to make sure his wife and kids were in good hands.
His immediate answer was getting a job with the city of Greenville. Daniels said he worked for about a year away from baseball before he started having problems.
“I was still upset about why I didn’t get the chance of my life, to really get a shot at the majors, and I had a don’t-care attitude,” Daniels said. “I was down, distressed and distraught about not getting my opportunity, and I got involved with selling drugs. Back then, I wasn’t using. Then after two years of selling drugs, I eventually began to experiment with drugs and I eventually became my own best customer.”
That lifestyle led Daniels to multiple incarcerations. Instead of giving up, however, Daniels decided to refocus his previous determination to make it in baseball into a determination to improve his life and use his story to help others.
“It was while I was sitting in prison that God let me know that I had a special purpose in life other than baseball,” he said.
The redemption
Daniels returned, perhaps coincidentally, to Louisburg, where he once honed his athletic ability into a career path. He is the founder of and minister for Kingdom Outreach Ministries, a role he has held for 21 years.
“I’m trying to make a difference in the lives of these young athletes as well as these other young men that seem to have given up on life,” Daniels said. “I try to mentor these young men, as well as some women, and I feed the homeless and the hungry.”
Daniels also carries his message onto the radio every Tuesday morning.
“Night and day,” Daniels said of how different he was when he first went to Louisburg compared to who he was when he returned to it. “All I cared about then was Jessie Daniels. Now, I care about my loved ones and others. My ministry work is about them, going and helping the lives of others. That’s what I do every day. I feed them, but I also feed them spiritually to not lose hope.”
Daniels wrote a book, “Rise Again,” to explain his story in print and further spread his message.
“At one time, I used to be ashamed of my past,” said Daniels, who was been clean and sober for 20 years. “But God reminded me my past helped me evolve into the man that I am today, to know that I had something more to offer life than what I was portraying back then. The main thing that I tell young people today is to stay humble. No matter how much you achieve on any level ... it can be so easily taken away.”