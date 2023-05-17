J.C. Daniels experienced unbridled success as a determined young baseball player growing up in Greenville.

As young teens, Daniels and his best friend, Larry Dixon, broke the color barrier in the city when they joined the Greenville Babe Ruth team that played in Guy Smith Stadium back in the late 1960s. Daniels kept pushing from there until he climbed all the way to the professional ranks, almost to the major leagues.