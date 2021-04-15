CLINTON — The old axiom about defense winning championships came to mind last Friday when Clinton beat Wallace-Rose Hill 36-27 for the East Central 2A Conference title.
It came in a season in which few teams have defense but many have ball-moving, touchdown-making offenses.
That in itself says any team that does not score in the vast majority of its possessions will be swimming against a tide of scores from the opposition.
Broken down, a first quarter fumble and third quarter interception on a drive where WRH was picking up first downs running the ball was nearly enough to be the difference between the two schools.
Both offenses were razor sharp or at least superior to the defenses they faced.
Clinton sealed the game in the fourth by running off 10 minutes off the game clock on a 16-play march in which it converted on fourth down three times.
The Horses (7-0) won the ECC for the third time in four years.
“Going 15-1 and three-peating says a lot,” said Clinton coach Cory Johnson. “Coach (Kevin) Motsinger and his staff do a great job and they did some things we didn’t expect offensively and defensively.
“It was a great game played the way championships are supposed to be played.”
Clinton has won the last three games in the rivalry and six of the past nine, and leads the all-time series 30-22.
The Dark Horses took the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Eastern Randolph on Friday.
The survivor faces the winner of No. 3 Northeastern and No. 6 Kinston.
No. 4 WRH hosts No. 5 Red Springs (see story on the Red Devils on this page), with the winner matching up against either No. 1 Reidsville or No. 8 Southwest Onslow.
Breaking down the ECC final further, the Bulldogs’ inability to control the Smiths was key.
Junior quarterback Blake Smith provided 264 yards passing and running the ball, while senior running back Davion Smith came through with 89 yards on 11 caries and three scores..
QB Smith ran for 117 yards on 25 carries, many of which came directly into the heart of the WRH middle.
He also passed for 147 yards, with a score via his feet and one via his arm.
Clinton had an easier time corralling WRH, whose offense was sparked by junior running backs Patrick Farrior and Kanye Roberts.
Roberts scored once and galloped for 109 yards in his return from a nagging injury that had severely limited his playing time for the past three weeks.
While Roberts did his damage in the middle of the field, Farrior was the outside threat.
He ran for a pair of scores and had 143 yards on 17 totes.
Farrior got a third score when he caught a beautifully thrown ball by Xzavier Pearsall, who added 39 yards on seven carries with his “rolling runs” down the line before cutting it inside.
“Our kids should hold their heads high,” Motsinger said. “People don’t care where you start the race. All they care about is where you finish
“This group of kids, with all the injuries, started (practicing) the week before football games started and got to be in the championship game. That’s a compliment to them and the history and tradition of Wallace-Rose Hill football.”
WRH had leads of 7-6, 14-6 and 21-14 before Clinton went on an 11-play 74 yard drive to tie the game at 21-21 at halftime at Bobby Robinson-Bob Lewis Stadium.
It took the Dark Horses all of 1:10 to take the lead in the third quarter. A pass completion and a pass interference flag on WRH, and Davion Smith’s 22-yard gallop gave Clinton a lead it would never relinquish.
Farrior ripped off a 13-yard effort and on the eighth play of WRH’s drive delivered on fourth-and-1 to take the ball to the Dark Horse 34.
Pearsall then found an open receiver near the goal line, but under threw it slightly, although Clinton’s 6-foot-3 Keasean Williams soared high to get a fingertip on the ball and secured it into his hands for an interception.
Seven running plays later and a chop block flag on WRH thrown in, made it 36-21.
The Bulldogs jumped the PAT snap and Clinton converted it into two points.
Even so, WRH responded with a 13-play score that saw the Bulldogs convert twice on fourth down.
Pearsall floated a ball to Farrior on fourth-and-6 from the 8 with exactly 10 minutes left in the game.
Farrior showed his outside speed early during a 44-yard sweep as WRH led 7-6 following Lon Teachey’s PAT.
The Bulldogs kept the momentum by stopping Clinton’s next series via outstanding plays by Larry Hooks, Tyler Murphy and Tyreak Cromity.
Cromity scored 10 plays later with a swap to the left on third-and-goal from the 1.
Farrior moved the chains on two third-down plays and Roberts’ 14-yard push took the ball to the 7.
The threat of lightning stopped the action for more than 30 minutes.
Clinton and Blake Smith were just warming up.
He completed passes of 12 and 32 yards and ram three times before finding Williams for a 6-yard score.
Williams ran in the conversion to tie it at 14-14.
Roberts then showed his mettle by running into the middle of the Clinton defense as the crowd watched everyone attempt to catch him.
Pearsall’s best run, a 16-yard scamper on third-and-4, pushed the ball to 39. Roberts took it home from there.
Clinton’s next drive and score were key, chewing up 4:30 off the second-quarter clock.
Blake Smith was the central figure in the march. A pass interference penalty on third-and-1 from the 6 was followed by two Smith jaunts, the second of which came from 2 yards out and gave WRH just 1:06 of clock to work with and down by nine points.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com