Seeing the interaction between American kids and those from often far away places they will never see is, for some, the best part about the Little League World Series.
Since the long run of domination by teams from Taiwan in the 1970s and 80s, the unexpected bond of baseball has brought the world together for a few weeks every summer. Although both the baseball Worlds Series in Williamsport, Pa., and the softball series being held at Greenville’s Elm Street Park for the first time are both happening this year, those magic moments of international delight won’t be a part of it.
Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, which last year derailed entirely the baseball and softball world series, the events are being limited this year solely to domestic teams.
It wasn’t an easy decision, according to Little League leadership, but it was recommended by the organization’s appointed pandemic advisory board.
“There were a number of contributing factors to that, mostly being the uncertainty of even being able to play regional tournaments in many of our international locations,” Little League International President Keener said during a Zoom last week announcing the plan to move forward with both tournaments this year. “That information is based on our frequent consultation with Little League officials in many of the countries where we have programs.”
Keener added that Little League learned roughly two weeks ago from the U.S. State Department that travel hang-ups would be a high likelihood for many of the international teams, mostly because the U.S. embassies in many of the countries which require visas to travel to the U.S. were either still shut down entirely due to the pandemic or operating on a limited basis.
“The bottom line is, it’s unlikely they are going to be conducting group visa application interviews until sometime in December,” Keener said. “So, it was going to be virtually impossible to bring international teams to Williamsport or Greenville for Little League Softball.”
Little League International Board of Directors Chairman Hugh Tanner echoed Keener’s sentiments, acknowledging he never expected to have to cancel the tournaments last year, and that having a chance to bring them back this year meant making sacrifices in the name of safety.
“There are some communities around the world that are disappointed in the decision we had to reach, we were compelled to reach, but the teams in Greenville and in Williamsport, we think and we know and we’re confident will lead the way and help us all get back to normalcy, so that we can have a full tournament season and a full Little League season in 2022,” Tanner said. “We appreciate those two communities for helping us take these symbolic first steps in getting back to the game we love.”
In this year’s adapted plan, both teams playing in each of the respective regional final games will qualify for the World Series.
So, in baseball, each team playing in the eight regional title games, and in softball, each of the teams playing for the five regional titles, will qualify.
In a normal year, the tournament fields would be divided in half between domestic and international teams.