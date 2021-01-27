D.H. Conley’s girls’ basketball team sure didn’t look like it had not played in 10 days.
The Vikings, led by a smothering defense and four players in double figures, dispatched South Central 68-22 in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference game at home Tuesday night.
Conley improved to 3-0 overall, while South Central dropped to 4-2.
The varsity boys’ contest was postponed due to Conley undergoing COVID-19 protocols for the second time this season.
In the girls’ game, the Falcons had no answer for the Vikings’ man-to-man and trapping defenses, as Conley scored in transition, off South Central miscues – forced and unforced – from the outside and near the basket.
The Vikings bolted to a 6-0 lead (Krystal Haddock and Kylah Silver) before the Falcons’ Amari Palmer got her team on the board with 1:57 left in the first quarter. Conley then added two more baskets from Haddock to take a 10-2 lead.
The offenses picked up in the second quarter as Conley outscored SCHS 21-13 to take a 31-15 halftime advantage.
Silver and Haddock led the way for the Vikings, and Carson Fleming swished three 3-point shots and Trinity Adams added one from behind the arc to keep the Falcons at bay.
South Central’s third-quarter offensive showing was led by Kayla Smith and Kayla Friend with two baskets each, Palmer with a triple and Savannah Glover with a basket.
Silver, who had six points at the break, led Conley with 10 points as the lead continued to grow in the third quarter. Adams provided seven points on three baskets (one a 3-pointer) and Haddock added the other bucket for a 50-19 cushion by the home team.
An 18-3 run in the final quarter, sparked by a still-aggressive Conley defense, finished off the Falcons. Kayla Smith accounted for SCHS’s points on a three-pointer, but a triple by Adams with 2:55 left pushed the margin beyond 40 points, and the clock was continuous the rest of the way.
Silver led Conley with 21 points, followed by Haddock with 18, Adams with 13 and Fleming with 10.
Palmer paced South Central with eight points while Smith added six.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Kinston 44, Ayden-Grifton 10
Record: A-G 1-2.
Up next: at Eastern Wayne on Friday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Ayden-Grifton 68 Kinston 64
Record: A-G 3-0.
Up next: at Eastern Wayne on Friday.
Washington 67 Greene Central 49
Record: GC 1-2.
Up next: at West Craven tonight.