East Carolina was never threatened on Friday night in a comfortable 73-60 win over Old Dominion on the second night of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
ECU improved to 4-1, a night after a close 79-74 setback against Oklahoma on the opening night of the tip-off tournament in Conway, S.C.
Tristen Newton continued to have the hot hand for the Pirates, ringing up a game-high 19 points that included going 7-for-8 from the free throw line while also dishing out six assists.
Brandon Johnson went 6-of-9 from the field for 16 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine. Brandon Suggs added 10 points and JJ Miles nine in the ECU win.
The Pirates got 29 points off the bench and 30 points in the paint. ECU led 41-29 at the half.
On Thursday night, the Sooners dealt the Pirates their first loss, leading 39-38 at the half and holding on for the win.
Newton led the Pirates with 18, Suggs added 14 and Tremont Robinson-White 12 in the loss.
ECU is back in action on Sunday in Myrtle Beach.