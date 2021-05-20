East Carolina pounded its way to the American Athletic Conference baseball title with a convincing doubleheader sweep of South Florida on Thursday night in Tampa.
After a 10-1 rout in the opener, ECU upped its league mark to 20-6 by racing out to a quick 5-1 lead in the second game on the way to a 5-2 victory. Meanwhile, second-place Tulane was swept in its twinbill against Cincinnati, cinching the conference title for the Pirates.
ECU (38-11, 20-6 AAC) will enter next week’s AAC tournament as the No. 1 seed.
After starting pitcher Tyler Smith went 4.2 innings and allowed both USF runs to cross, it was ultimately reliever Matt Bridges who steered the Pirates to the finish line, getting them out of the eighth inning before pitching out of a jam in the ninth, leaving Bulls runners on the corners to end the game.
Bryson Worell smashed a three-run home run as part of a five-run third inning, and Lane Hoover and Seth Caddell (2-for-4) each drove in runs to power the Pirates.
The ECU-USF series resumes today with a scheduled 3 p.m. first pitch before capping the series and the regular season with a 1 p.m. Saturday contest. The conference tournament starts on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.
ECU 10, USF 1
The Pirates flirted with ending the opening game of the twinbill early, pounding out 10 runs on 16 hits despite also stranding 11 runners along the way.
That didn’t matter as the Pirates, fueled by usual Friday starter Gavin Williams, broke open a tight 3-1 game with a seven-run barrage in the top of the sixth inning.
Williams was dazzling like he has been most of the season, striking out 11 in six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits.
Connor Norby and Hoover led the charge at the plate, with Norby going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Hoover going 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Meanwhile, Worrell had a rare two-triple outing as part of his 3-for-5 day. Ryley Johnson finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and the Pirates’ lone double of the game.
The Bulls managed just four total hits and committed three errors.
The game moved the Pirates a full game and a half ahead of Tulane, which dropped its opener to Cincinnati.