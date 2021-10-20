For veteran players like Myles Berry, making road trips is nothing new.
The junior linebacker from Greensboro has been making them with the East Carolina football team since his freshman season in 2018. But now, as Berry and the 3-3 Pirates gear up for a trip to play 5-1 Houston on Saturday in American Athletic Conference action, he does so with a different feeling than he’s felt in the past.
He believes this is a different team than the other ECU squads for which he has played. Getting a win in TDECU Stadium this weekend would serve as proof of Berry’s opinion.
“For one thing, it would be a win in our conference and it tells our conference that we’re not the same East Carolina that we used to be, and that we are a serious team and a serious program in our conference,” said Berry, who is second on the team with 34 tackles to go along with a couple of quarterback hurries through six games.
“We know that going into another environment, it’s going to be difficult,” Berry said of playing away from home, where ECU earlier this season scored a tough win at Marshall. “Road wins are tough, so we just have to keep the energy between ourselves and know that we are the root for our energy and just depend on each other and lean on each other.”
The Pirates (1-1 American Athletic Conference) are coming off a last-minute loss at UCF two Saturdays ago in which ECU yielded the game-winning Knights’ touchdown with 16 seconds to play.
Berry said being on the field when UCF scored the deciding TD hurt him, but he said he is trying to use it as motivation.
“We’ve just got to finish games,” he said. “We’ve been playing well the first three quarters and even the fourth quarter, but we’ve got to finish and get off the field on third down and fourth down. Houston has a very dynamic offense, and the passing game is very strong, but we know we’ve got to stop the run, attack the quarterback and get him into third down situations early in the game and just rattle him.”
Double coverage
Senior receiver Tyler Snead is well beyond being a best-kept secret, and to become the team’s leading receiver this season after six games has meant working harder than ever to find open space against increasingly heavier coverage.
But Snead, a former walk-on who has been an offensive spark plug for the Pirates ever since, still doesn’t mind doing the behind-the-scenes work when asked in order to make the Pirates a winner.
“It’s definitely tougher,” said Snead, the Pirates’ lead pass-catcher with 28 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns who also has thrown a TD pass this season. “But at the end of the day, it’s still my job to get open for (quarterback) Holton (Ahlers). If that’s not my job, and my job is to be a decoy, then I’m going to do that and help other people get open and do what I can do to help us win.”