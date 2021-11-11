The East Carolina basketball team is back on its home floor Friday night, and coach Joe Dooley hopes he sees something better this time.
The Pirates won their opener on Tuesday night in Minges Coliseum against South Carolina State, 70-62, but they struggled to find any consistent rhythm. After the game, Dooley lamented his squad’s poor transition defense, which played a part keeping the heavy underdog Bulldogs in the hunt for an upset until the game’s final minutes.
Tonight, the 1-0 Pirates play host to Canisius, which lost its opener, 77-67, at Miami.
There were some promising ECU performances on Tuesday, including double-doubles from transfers Vance Jackson and Brandon Johnson, and JJ Miles led the Pirates with 18 points.
But ECU lacked consistency, something Dooley hopes will change, despite the newness of the transfers.
“There’s an acclimation process, but there’s also throw the ball to an open guy, make an easy play,” Dooley said. “If the guy next to you is a little more open, throw it to him.”
Women fall in TN
The East Carolina women opened the season on Tuesday night with a loss at Middle Tennessee, 70-49.
Poor shooting early in the game led to a 15-5 deficit after the first quarter, and the Blue Raiders knocked down four 3-pointers before halftime to lead 31-18 at the break. The hosts authored a 16-2 run to end the third quarter in full command, 52-29.
Taniyah Thompson led the Pirates with 11 points while Synia Johnson pulled in six rebounds.
The Pirates play at High Point at 7 on Friday night.
Women ink trio
Three players signed national letters of intent to join the East Carolina women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season.
They are led by Farmville Central star forward Amiya Joyner, the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign for the Pirate women’s team. She has been a force for the Jaguars and head coach Hollis Harper, playing in three straight state championship games.
Also signing were guards Jayla Hearp (Hampton, Va./Smithfield High School) and Bobbi Smith (Garner/Southeast Raleigh).