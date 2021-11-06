East Carolina football can almost taste the bowl postseason after routing Temple at home on Saturday, 45-3.
The Pirates notched their fifth win of the season in convincing fashion in a sparsely crowded Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, pitching a defensive shutout for the first three-plus quarters while building a sizable lead and never taking their foot off the gas.
One more victory in the final three games for ECU (5-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) would spell the team's first bowl game since losing to Florida at the Birmingham Bowl to end the 2014 season.
The Pirates started the second half in high gear, as Keaton Mitchell unleashed a 57-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the third quarter for a 28-0 lead, and the ECU defense kept forcing the issue to provide the backbone for a comfortable win.
During his long scoring run, Mitchell rolled over the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season and kept building steps to the first 1,000-yard rushing season for ECU since Vintavious Cooper in 2013.
Mitchell ran in again standing up from four yards out to make it 35-0 later in the third. He finished the day with 137 yards and two scores on 16 rushes, followed by Rahjai Harris with 43 yards.
Quarterback Holton Ahlers threw for a modest 191 yards but didn't need more, and Ryan Jones had six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Ahlers added a late rush TD to cap the ECU scoring.
A field goal by the Owls (3-6, 1-3) helped the visitors avoid being the first team to be shut out by ECU at home UT-Chattanooga in 1998.
ECU held Temple to 169 total yards in the game and beat the Owls for the second straight time. The Pirates rolled over 400 yards for the game during mop-up time in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates dominated the first half and led 21-0 at the break, out-gaining the Owls by a total of 221-74 yards. Ahlers collected three touchdowns on 106 yards passing, and Mitchell led the way with 56 rush yards.
The Pirates drew first blood late in the first quarter when, on first-and-10 from the Temple 33, Ahlers found a wide-open Jones over the middle for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The score came after a decisive tuck-and-run by Ahlers for a first down on third-and-8.
The Owls attempted an immediate answer, driving deep into ECU territory early in the second quarter. But the ECU defense stood tall, forcing a 41-yard field goal attempt by Temple's Rory Bell that sailed wide left on a gusty afternoon, keeping the score 7-0.
An Ahlers interception later in the second set the Owls up on the Pirate 25, but the drive stalled there and Bell again failed to connect, this time steering it wide from 43 yards out.
The ECU lead grew to 14-0 with 8:17 left in the opening half when Ahlers found Jones again, this time at the front left corner of the end zone for a 28-yard TD. Jones made a nifty reaching grab along the sideline before ducking into the end zone for the score.
It capped a seven-play march that mostly was powered by Mitchell's legs.
The Pirates authored one more scoring drive before the intermission. First, ECU converted a fourth-and-15 on a catch by Audie Omotosho, then Ahlers zipped a nine-yard scoring throw to Shane Calhoun in the back of the end zone to give the Pirates a commanding 21-0 lead.
The second in a pair of key sacks by ECU defensive lineman Elijah Morris on a single drive in the second quarter injured Temple starting QB D'Wan Mathis and chased him from the game.