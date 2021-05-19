The East Carolina women’s basketball team announced the signing of four transfers on Tuesday, all of whom are expected to arrive and compete for the coming season.
Three are from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the other from the Big 12.
They include Clemson guard Danae McNeal, Clemson forward Tylar Bennett, Virginia Tech guard Da’Ja Green and 6-foot-5 Kansas center and Plymouth native Brittany Franklin.
The 6-foot McNeal played two seasons for the Tigers and averaged 3.18 points and 1.12 rebounds in 33 career games. She scored a career-high 11 points in Clemson’s win over Virginia on Dec. 10, 2020. While at Swansea (S.C.) High School, she was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and finished her career with 2,641 career points, the 10th most in South Carolina history.
Bennett played four seasons playing for Clemson and ranked second in career blocks (173) as well as averaging 3.17 points and 4.04 rebounds in 116 career games. She grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds against Illinois in her sophomore season.
Green played just one season in Blacksburg, but she appeared in all 25 games for the Hokies, making one start. She averaged 2.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 11-of-21 from three-point range. Prior to playing at Virginia Tech, she graduated from Wofford and enjoyed a three-year career with the Terriers, earning All-SoCon honors each season and leading the SoCon in assists in 2019-20.
Franklin played four seasons with the Jayhawks, but injuries limited her to 31 games in that time.
