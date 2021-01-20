The East Carolina women could not overcome Tulsa on its home floor Wednesday night, falling to the Golden Hurricane 68-54 in an American Athletic Conference contest.
The Pirates (5-8, 3-5 AAC) lost their fifth straight decision, while Tulsa (4-5, 3-5 AAC) snapped a two-game skid.
Lashonda Monk posted her first double-double of the season, recording 21 points and grabbing a season-best 11 rebounds as well as pocketing four steals.
Maya Mayberry also netted 21 points to lead three Golden Hurricane players in double figures. A pair of Tulsa players — Desiree Lewis (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Jessika Evans (11 points, 14 rebounds), finished with double-doubles.
The Golden Hurricane enjoyed a 46-34 advantage in the rebounding column and scored 17 second-chance points to East Carolina’s five.
