Tiara Chambers again gave the East Carolina women’s basketball team post presence it needs, bagging a double-double in a 75-44 rout of Coppin State on Tuesday.
Chambers scored 12 points, nabbed 11 rebounds and the Pirates 3-3 remained perfect at home in the early season. Chambers was part of a power trio that also featured fellow starters Danae McNeal (team-high 13 points) and Taniyah Thompson (12 pts., 7 reb., 4 assists).
The Pirates dominated from the tip, leading 22-12 after one quarter and 42-22 at halftime.
ECU enjoyed advantages in rebounding (47-32), points off of turnovers (20-11) and field goal percentage (44-31).
The Pirates play host to Campbell at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
-- The Daily Reflector