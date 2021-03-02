The East Carolina women's basketball got off to a bad start on the road in New Orleans on Tuesday night, and even a strong recovery in the second half kept the Pirates well short in a 77-60 loss to Tulane.
In the regular season finale for both American Athletic Conference teams, ECU (8-13, 6-10 American Athletic Conference) was outscored 22-8 and 21-7 in the first and second quarters for a massive 43-15 deficit at halftime. The Pirates responded with their own lopsided 25-11 quarter in the third, but the Green Wave (16-7, 12-6) regained control in the fourth and closed out the win.
The American women's tournament begins on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Taniyah Thompson scored 14 points to lead the Pirates, followed by Lashonda Monk with 12, Maddie Moore with 11 and Sierra Dacosta with 10.
Jerkaila Jordan scored a game-high 20 points to lead Tulane.