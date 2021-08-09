An unbeaten run by the Greenville Tar Heel 10-12-year-old All-Star baseball team came to an unexpected end Saturday, when Greenville Little Leagues confirmed at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team eliminated it from the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.
Coach Cory Scott posted on Facebook on Sunday, after returning home, about the abrupt ending for his squad.
"I hope and pray no other coach has to go through what (we) had to go through yesterday," Scott wrote as part of a Sunday morning post. " ... (A Little League representative) told me we were eliminated and to leave hotel immediately. I cried, begged and pleaded to let us take him for another test. The rep said no, you are to leave the hotel immediately. My heart has never hurt so bad for 13 kids that I considered mine. I had to bring those kids into our room and tell them that our journey was over."
Tar Heel won 4-3 over the West Virginia representative, Jefferson County, on Friday. The Florida team advanced Saturday as a result of Tar Heel's removal from play.
"The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed," was posted Saturday on littleleague.org about the Florida-North Carolina game that was not played as scheduled Saturday. "As the host of the Little League Softball World Series, scheduled to be played in Greenville from August 11-18, Little League International will continue to be committed to its protocols to endeavor to mitigate the impact and spread of COVID-19 at all our tournament locations."
Tar Heel was three victories away from making the Little League World Series. Here is the full Saturday email from GLL:
"Tar Heel Little League was informed this morning of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team at the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament. Tar Heel has been removed from the tournament as a precaution and for the well-being of those affected.
Greenville Little Leagues Commissioner Brian Weingartz said "So sorry to hear this. If adversity as a child helps produce great, productive adults these kids have a great future. They’ve been through a lot the last few years but I have confidence each of them will fight their way through this. They are and always will be winners!!!"
Greenville Little Leagues wishes everyone affected a full and healthy recovery."
Greenville has two Little League World Series appearances. The first was Tar Heel in 1998, and second by North State in 2017.
Elm Street Park is the host to the softball Little League World Series. The qualifying teams are: Southeast Region representatives Rowan Little League (N.C.) and Chesterfield Little League (Va.); Southwest Region reps Green Country Little League (Okla.) and Robinson Little League (Texas); West Region teams Cactus Foothills Little League (Ariz.) and Summerlin South Little League (Nev.); East Region squads Robbinsville Little League (N.J.) and South Orangetown Little League (N.Y.); and Central Region’s Zionsville Little League (Ind.) and Daniel Boone Little League (Mo.).