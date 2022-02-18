...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidited around 25 to 35
precent will bring an increased fire danger across the area
Saturday afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
The C.M. Eppes girls’ basketball team won the Pitt County Middle School title this week.
In a battle of undefeated teams earlier this week, the C.M. Eppes girls’ basketball team narrowly edged Hope by a score of 34-33 to win the Pitt County Middle School championship game.
Leading the way for Eppes were Niyani Mayo with 11 points, Brook Evans with 10 and Jordan Speller with eight. For Evans, it was part of a double-double that also included 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs girls finished with a perfect 14-0 record and were the Division 2 Conference champions and Pitt County Middle School overall champions. The team is coached by Phoenix Evans and Ben Rollins.
Hope finished the season 13-1 and was led in the title game by Charlazha Wilson with a game-high 13 points and Britni Silver with 11. Hope came back from a 21-point first half deficit to force the one-point finish.