A matchup between undefeated South Central and D.H. Conley normally would bring a sellout crowd to Hollywood Crossroads and an instant classic game. Instead, in a nearly empty gym, the game between the top two teams of the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference failed to live up to expectations.
South Central shook off a slow start to defeat Conley 61-34 Wednesday. The Falcons moved to 10-0 on the season, and 9-0 in conference play to stay in first place. They were led by juniors Moses Tufts and Omar Harris, who put in 19 points apiece to outscore Conley as a team.
“We showed a lot of maturity tonight,” South Central head coach Chris Cherry said. “We didn’t get off to a great start offensively but we stuck in there defensively, stayed to our principles in the game plan and I couldn’t be prouder of them. I thought our guys did an outstanding job.”
Conley fell to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in conference play with the loss, staying in second place. The Vikings were led by sophomore Cooper Marcum with 15 points and junior Deontay Joseph with 10.
It’s the Falcons’ seventh win by more than 20 points, but it actually started close before one particular sequence changed that.
With South Central leading 12-11 in the second quarter, a Conley turnover gave Tufts a breakaway slam to push the lead to three. Conley defenders who were back in transition ran into an official who ran out to get a player’s lost shoe out of the way, giving Tufts a wide-open lane. The basket counted, the Falcons had all the momentum after the dunk and the Viking sideline was upset. It was never a close game after that.
The game started out slowly, tied 8-8 after the first quarter as both teams played great defense and traded tough baskets. The tide turned after the controversial play, as South Central ended the half on a 14-0 run for a 23-11 lead and then began the second half with a 16-3 run and outscored Conley 38-23 for the half.
“We had a couple of close games earlier in the season and we learned from them,” Cherry said. “We learned kind of how to hit the knockout punch.”
The momentum never let up, despite Conley making a couple of runs here and there. All told, after the Vikings’ two-point deficit early in the second quarter, South Central outscored the Vikings 52-23.
“We’re a better team than we showed tonight but credit to South Central, their effort and play made us look a lot worse than we are,” Conley head coach Rob Maloney said.
Conley hosts C.B. Aycock Friday, its fifth game in eight days, in a rematch after dropping the Jan. 19 matchup between the two teams. Maloney said Conley needs to have a short memory for a game that is key in their hunt for the playoffs.
South Central next travels to New Bern Friday night for its third game in four days. Cherry said the Falcons, still fresh off of a 2019 state championship, aren’t thinking big-picture yet as the season winds down.
“Only thing we’re worried about is practice tomorrow. We’re just focused on getting better each and every day, and we feel like everything else will take care of itself,” he said.