Farmville Central’s Holden Rucker had a strong season on the links, finishing tied for sixth at the NCHSAA 2A state championships. Rucker has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Spring for the Jaguars.
FARMVILLE — While the boys’ spring sports season at Farmville Central had many exceptional individual performances, one stood above the rest.
Sophomore Holden Rucker staked his name as one of the top golfers not only in the area, but the entire state at the 2A level.
Rucker finished tied for sixth at the NCHSAA 2A state championship meet after shooting a two-round total of 155 (11-over par).
He opened the tournament with a 6-over par 78 before trimming one stroke off his score on Day 2, shooting a 77 (5-over par), finishing just one shot behind a tie for fifth place.
At the 2A East Regional, Rucker recorded a top-five finish by shooting a 7-over par 79 to finish fifth.
He was just one of two underclassmen to finish in the top-10 at the East Regional as well as states, where he finished tied with fellow sophomore Ethan Hayes of East Gaston.
Rucker finished the year with a scoring average of 78 and also finished second in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
Honorable Mentions Baseball
J.D. Daniels — Led a Jaguars team that struggled early in the year before bouncing back late to inch back towards .500.
Farmville Central opened the season 0-6 before closing the year 8-6 behind a pair of three-game win streaks to finish 8-12.
Daniels was a key to the Jags’ approach at the plate, finishing the year with a .462 batting average, 18 steals and 14 runs on his way to being named All-Conference in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
Tyler Stroud — Led Farmville Central on the mound on his way to being selected to the All-Conference team.
He finished the year with a 4-2 record on the hill in Eastern Plains 2A Conference action.
Track and Field
Ian Ellis — Took second in the discus at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championships with a throw of 110-11.
Tennis
Nick Johnson — Qualified for 2A Eastern Regionals as a singles player.