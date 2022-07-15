FARMVILLE — The girls’ spring sports season at Farmville Central was highlighted by the best season in program history by its soccer team.
The Jaguars finished the year 14-1, going undefeated in the regular season before winning their first ever playoff game, 3-1, over Wallace-Rose Hill before falling in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
At the heart of the team’s success was Corinne Denham, whose prolific goal scoring has led to her being named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Spring for Farmville Central.
The senior finished the year with 43 goals, surpassing the 100-career goal mark in a win over SouthWest Edgecombe.
Denham nearly averaged a hat-trick (2.9 gpg) on the year, as she finished with eight hat-tricks on the season and scored in all but three of the Jags’ games.
In a pair of 9-0 wins over Greene Central and West Craven, she found the back of the net eight and seven times, respectively.
She also finished the year second on the team in assists with 20.
Honorable Mentions Soccer
Journee McDaniel — The senior led Farmville Central with 28 assists on the year while also scoring 18 goals to finish second on the team.
She recorded four multi-goal, multi-assist games on the year, including three three-goal, three-assist games in wins over Bear Grass Charter, Southside and SouthWest Edgecombe.
Track and Field
Kamiyah Wooten — Had three strong finishes at the 2A state championship meet, highlighted by helping the Jags’ 4x200 relay win a state title with a time of 1:45.88.
She also took sixth in the 400 (1:00.98) while running a leg on the fourth-place finishing 4x400 relay (4:19.72).
Kamaya Speight — Also competed in both relays for the Jaguars, winning a title in the 4x200 relay while also competing in the 400, where she took seventh with a time of 1:01.32.
Arianah Davis — Ran a leg on Farmville Central’s 4x200 relay which claimed the 2A state title.
Shakeela Daniels — Also finished the year as a state champ as a member of the Jaguars’ 4x200 relay.
Softball
Claire Neely — The freshman led the Jaguars’ high-scoring attack at the plate with a .432 batting average, 32 hits and 27 runs, while finishing third on the team in RBIs with 21.
Neely was only held hitless three times on the year, recording 10 multi-hit games, including a pair of four-hit games in wins over North Pitt and Greene Central.
Laycie Eastwood — Led the team in RBIs with 23, while finishing second in batting average (.413), hits (26) and runs (25).
In a 25-23 win over North Pitt, the sophomore went 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
Savannah Pollard — Despite playing in just 11 games, the junior finished tied for third on the team with 21 hits, posting a .525 batting average with 15 runs and 12 runs driven in.
She recorded at least one hit in all 11 games, including a 4-for-6 game with three runs and three RBIs in a win over North Pitt.