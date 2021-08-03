FARMVILLE – If you create it, they will play.
The Jaguars’ Den was the site of a 13-and-Up community softball tournament – dubbed the Down East Summer Slam – last week.
“What we are trying to do is give these school-aged kids a chance to play softball away from school without having to join a travel ball team,” said Shawn Talbott, who serves as the head coach at Farmville Central High School.
This is the inaugural year of the tournament, a culmination of the regular season between 13-Up teams in four communities: Farmville Recreation, Rocky Mount, Tri-Community/Nash County and Greene County Recreation.
The multi-community league, which does not have an official name, played a summer schedule through June and is not affiliated with Babe Ruth or Tarheel League.
“This is just a league with these rec departments,” Talbott said. He added that the only requirement for all-stars was that a player had to play in a minimum of three games during the regular season.
Usually, all-star teams from these communities are eligible for the SWAC (Statewide Athletics Committee) Tournament.
“They have been ho-humming and were not sure if they were going to have an all-star tournament,” Talbott said. “We told the girls we were either going to the SWAC tournament or create our own tournament, so we decided to have an end-of-the-year all-star tournament with these recreation programs.”
Recreational softball in many areas has fallen by the wayside in recent years due to the popularity of travel ball.
Travel softball is competitive softball played against teams from other towns or communities. The outdoor season typically runs from May through July.
“What we are trying to do is to continue to build these recreation programs and hopefully work with travel ball,” Talbott said.
The popularity of travel ball has grown from weekends to games played during the week – which is typically the time recreation softball teams play during the summer.
“A lot of these travel teams are chasing trophies and the coaches are making their players practice during the week,” Talbott said. “That is our recreation ball time; it’s when we practice and play.”
Talbott said the Farmville community has been fortunate because recreation softball has been able to coexist with travel ball.
“We have been working together because we respect each other,” he said. “But there have been situations where we’ve lost girls to travel ball because the travel ball coach doesn’t want them to play for another team, and, in terms of instruction, (playing rec ball) messes up their practice time during the week.”
Travel ball has increasingly moved away from being community-oriented in recent years.
“Now, they are recruiting people from all over, so it’s not from a particular area now,” Talbott said. “One of my players played in Raleigh. It’s not about community anymore – it’s about chasing trophies and getting the best players you can on a travel ball team.”
The popularity of travel ball has also allowed college coaches to scout players by attending out-of-town tournaments. Instead of seeing a few players at a high school game, they can see hundreds of players at one time during a travel ball tournament.
“College coaches don’t come to me anymore,” Talbott said. “They recruit now by going to travel tournaments, and that’s a shame.”
The Down East Summer Slam tournament featured players from mostly middle school and high school.
The Farmville team, coached by Derek Bland, was made up of two eighth-graders, and rising freshmen and sophomores. They are Haleigh Long, Laycie Eastwood, Savannah Bland, Claire Neely, Raegan Hogge, Jayden Speight, Hannah Suggs, Madison Denham, Gracie Vandiford, Morgan Denham, Mia Bell and Madolyn Turnage.
Members of the Greene County team, coached by Kim Jones (Greene Central), included Starr Benton, Carson Howell, Sara Taylor, Amber Speight, Tavia Wade, Kiona Williams, Jordan Evans, Harley Warren, Kerry Warren and Makayla Memmelar.
Rain forced the postponement of July 28 games to the next day. Rocky Mount defeated Tri-Community 17-2, and Greene County shut out Farmville 3-0.
The consolation game and championship game were postponed due to rain and have not been rescheduled yet.