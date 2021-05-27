The Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in Greensboro added 10 new members with the Class of 2021 announced on Wednesday.
The class is headed by the first father-son combination to be inducted, former East Carolina great Tony Baker and son and former N.C. State player Toney Baker, both renowned football players from the county.
Also in the laureates’ class are outstanding coaches Charlie Brown and Rodney James, soccer star Megan Jeidy Crotts, track and field athlete Kim Jones, multi-sport athlete and coach Joyce Spruill, top North Carolina tennis player Susan “Susie” Black Wall, and Ed Price, a longtime advocate for youth sports in High Point.
The inductees were introduced at a virtual press conference hosted by the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday.
The elder Baker was a standout at Andrews High School while also excelling in track and field. He rushed for over 1,600 yards as a senior while leading Andrews to the 1981 state 4A semifinals. He started at tailback for four years at ECU and was voted Outstanding Freshman in 1982, Most Valuable Offensive Player as a senior in 1986, and was named an Honorable Mention All-American as a senior. He is the fourth leading rusher in ECU history.
Baker was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1986, playing three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and one year with the Phoenix Cardinals. He also played two years with the Frankfort Galaxy of the World Football League, leading the league in all-purpose yards and finishing second in rushing. He was runner-up for league MVP.
- The Daily Reflector