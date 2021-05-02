Four teams from The Daily Reflector coverage area have qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state soccer and softball playoffs.
D.H. Conley is in the postseason in both softball and girls soccer and both Vikings teams will be at home for their first-round matchups, which are set to begin Monday, May 3.
Conley’s softball team is 14-0 (12-0 in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference) and the only Pitt County squad to make the playoffs. The Vikings, the ECC 3A/4A champion and No. 8 seed in the East, will play host to No. 9 seed Triton (8-0, 10-2) in the opening round at 6 p.m. Monday (May 3).
If Conley wins, it would either host No. 16 seed Franklinton or travel to No. 1 seed Topsail for a second-round game on Wednesday, May 5.
Pitt County has three girls soccer teams in the playoffs: D.H. Conley, Farmville Central and South Central.
Farmville Central (8-0, 9-2), the Eastern Plains 2A champion and No. 4 seed in the East, will play host to No. 13 seed South Columbus (5-1, 9-2) at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. A win means the Jaguars would host a second-round game against either No. 5 seed East Bladen or No. 12 seed Durham School of the Arts.
Conley (12-0, 14-0), the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference champion and No. 6 seed, opens the postseason at home against No. 11 seed East Chapel Hill (6-1, 13-1) at 6:30 p.m. Monday (May 3) in the 3A playoffs. If the Vikings win, they would either host No. 14 Swansboro or travel to No. 3 seed Southern Alamance for the second round.
In the 4A playoffs, South Central (8-3-1) earned an at-large berth, and the No. 13 seed Falcons will travel to No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons (8-1, 9-1) for their first-round match.
Should South Central win, it would travel to either No. 5 seed New Bern or to No. 12 seed Wilmington Laney in the second round.
Elsewhere in the region, Bear Grass Charter School has its girls soccer team and softball team in the Class 1A playoffs. The Bears soccer team (2-0 Atlantic-5, 4-3-2 overall), the No. 6 seed, entertains No. 11 seed Princeton (5-3-1, 5-4-1) on Monday, while the softball team – the No. 7 seed (8-0, 11-2) – will play host to No. 10 seed Roxboro Community (11-2, 11-2).
Also, Riverside (Martin County), the No. 15 seed (8-4, 10-4), will travel to No. 2 seed East Columbus (3-5, 8-5) for a first-round matchup in the 1A softball playoffs.