East Carolina football has won one game in overtime and another one on a walk-off 54-yard field goal in the last two weeks, yet the Pirates’ biggest game of the year still awaits.
ECU (7-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) welcomes the unbeaten No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats to Greenville at 3:30 this afternoon, and the Pirates do so riding a four-game win streak. The Pirates are coming off their second-ever win against Navy thanks to Owen Daffer’s booming kick as the clock expired in the fourth quarter.
That said, Cincinnati (11-0, 7-0) is riding a season-long win streak and will not only present a difficult challenge but will be the second-highest ranked team to ever play in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
“You’re playing one of the top couple of teams in the country,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “They’ve had a special season. Nobody has knocked them off, they’re undefeated. ... It’s a tough task, but it’s an exciting time. If you had told me back in the summer we’d have this situation going into this ballgame, I promise you, me and everybody else around Greenville would have taken it.”
The Pirates’ win streak began with consecutive home wins against South Florida and Temple, then was extended with an OT triumph at Memphis and last week’s thriller in Annapolis, Md.
The team already is bowl eligible for the first time since 2014, but the hype around the Pirates has continued to grow, and an upset over the Bearcats would make a good season spectacular and put the Pirates back on the national stage.
An ECU win also would seal the fate of the Bearcats in their hunt for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
“I told the players before the game last Saturday they’re the ones that created this,” Houston said of the team’s remarkable turnaround this season after six straight losing seasons. “These ball games are big ball games because of what those kids have done on the field. Their play has each week made each ball game bigger and bigger and bigger.”
The ECU offense is led by second-year junior Holton Ahlers (2,898 passing yds., 23 total TDs), who might be playing his final game in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium today unless he opts to play one last season at ECU as a grad student.
Behind him is the Pirates’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013 in Keaton Mitchell (157 rushes, 1,077 yds., 9 TDs), who has been complemented all season by the powerful legs of fellow second-year freshman Rahjai Harris (152-557-4 TDs).
Leading receiver Tyler Snead (team-high 61 receptions, 764 yds., 4 TDs) had another big game with two touchdowns at Navy, and Audie Omotosho (37-475-3), CJ Johnson (35-520-1) and tight end Ryan Jones (32-372-5) also have played critical roles in the team’s win streak.
The Pirate defense, which struggled in consistently containing Navy’s triple option after several outstanding recent performances, gets its toughest assignment of the season in QB Desmond Ridder and an offense that averages more than 40 points per game.
Ridder (2,699 yds., 31 total TDs), who is second on the team in rushing, distributes the Bearcat offense through leading rusher Jerome Ford (162-971-16 TDs) and top pass targets Alec Pierce (40-666-5), Tyler Scott (23-416-4) and Josh Whyle (21-283-6).
“Ridder came back to try to have a chance at a special season like they’re having, and he’s the key to it all,” Houston said of the Bearcats’ passer. “He’s dynamic with his legs, he throws the ball very well — throws the ball well in the pocket and throws the ball well on the run. The biggest improvement I’ve seen from him, I think, is you can tell they’ve put a lot more in him in terms of checks (at the line of scrimmage) and he does a good job of getting them in the right play, making the right IDs.
“They do a great job with the zone run game and the (run-pass option) and the passing game off of it. They have big-play capability and it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
The ECU defense has been its catalyst, led by linebacker Bruce Bicens (53 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks), who will play in his final home game today. Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian boasts a nation-best 15 passes defended to go with five interceptions, while linebacker/rush end Jeremy Lewis has five TFLs and three sacks. Immanuel Hickman leads the Pirates with 6.5 TFLs.
The Bearcat defense is led by Joel Dublanko and his 89 tackles to go with 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and eight quarterback hits. Darrian Beavers has eight TFLs to go with 78 stops and 3.5 sacks. Up front, Curtis Brooks has 10.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks.