Greene Central shortstop Braden Burress fires to first for an out during a game at North Pitt this season. Burress has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Spring after a strong sophomore campaign with the Rams.
SNOW HILL — Greene Central saw several athletes put together strong showings in their respective sports this spring.
Of those performances, none were more crucial to their team’s success than Braden Burress, who led the Rams’ baseball team at the plate.
The sophomore helped Greene Central get off to a strong start to the year on its way to a sixth consecutive NCHSAA playoff appearance in a full season after the shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The Rams opened the season 8-4 after winning four consecutive games, but then dropped eight of their final 10 games to finish the year 10-12 after a narrow 3-2 loss to St. Pauls in the opening round of the 2A playoffs.
Burress was one constant offensively for the team, finishing the year with a team-best .409 batting average and leading the way with 27 hits and 23 runs to go along with 11 RBIs.
He recorded at least one hit in all but five of the Rams’ games, including eight multi-hit games.
In a narrow 11-10 loss to Southside, Burress went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
On the mound, he posted a 2-2 record, including a 2.49 ERA over 19.2 innings of work, striking out 19.
He had a pair of six-strikeout performances, and his best outing came in a 7-3 win over Farmville Central in which he allowed just one hit over three innings of work.
Honorable Mentions Baseball
Austin Hardy — The sophomore led the way on the mound for the Rams, posting a 5-4 record with a 1.99 ERA, striking out 76 over 52.2 innings.
Hardy recorded three double-digit strikeout performances, including a complete-game, two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over North Lenoir in which he fanned 11.
Track and Field
Jonathan Willis — Finished third in the 100 at the 2A state championship meet after crossing the line in 11.39.
At the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championships, he took second in the event at 11.05, while running a leg of the championship-winning 4x100 relay (43.63).
Josiah Thompson — At the EPC championships, Thompson finished fourth in the 100 at 11.20 while also helping the 4x100 relay team win a conference title.