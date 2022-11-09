...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Coach Antuawn Smith, left, guides players on the Greenville Chiefs youth football team during Saturday’s championship game.
Contributed
Coach Antuawn Smith, left, poses with the Greenville Chiefs youth football team. Team members are Levi Arrington, Karter Sugg, Grayson Wiggins, AJ. Smith Jr, Cailan Bell, Joshua Drakford, Jordyn Williams, Dyrell Smith, Brian Tuner II, Jaequan Williams, Zaylon Williams and Jacob Zimmerman.
The Greenville Chiefs 4-6-year-old youth football team capped a memorable undefeated season on Saturday with a dominant 39-6 win over the Giants in the championship game.
It gave the Chiefs, coached by former Lenoir Community College and Winston-Salem State basketball player Antuawn Smith, a perfect 7-0 finish to the season.
According to Smith, the offense executed every series while the Chiefs defense helped to cause key turnovers in the title game. For Smith, it is the fourth title in the four years since he started volunteer coaching in football.
“I prepared the kids all week by simply telling them, ‘Play together, play as a team, be a star in your role, stay disciplined, have fun and cherish these moments and we have a chance to win the championship,’” said Smith, who added that the Chiefs got plenty of support, including from some J.H. Rose football players and coaches and even former ECU players.
Every member of the team scored at least one or two touchdowns this year, while some had as many as 10 to 15.
“The kids listened, bought in and worked hard all year long and this is their results,” Smith said. “I’m thankful and blessed to once be an athlete to give back my knowledge and IQ to help build the youth through sports.”
Team members are Levi Arrington, Karter Sugg, Grayson Wiggins, AJ. Smith Jr, Cailan Bell, Joshua Drakford, Jordyn Williams, Dyrell Smith, Brian Tuner II, Jaequan Williams, Zaylon Williams and Jacob Zimmerman.