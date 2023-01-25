Tommy Paul, Grand Slam semifinalist.
As the words were repeated to the Greenville native on the tennis court minutes after his four-set triumph at the Australian Open Tuesday night in Melbourne, he looked to be in as much shock as everyone else was.
This Tommy Paul, who started playing on Greenville’s clay courts at age 7, who’d struggled and scuffed and worked his way up for years just to get inside the Top 50 of the world tennis rankings, and entered this tournament unseeded? The kid who used to have a temper problem on court, prone to emotional outbursts, but now went about his business as calmly as an IRS agent doing an audit?
Yep, that was him.
“Making it to the second weekend of a Slam is everyone’s dream,” Paul said. “I can’t believe I’m here right now.”
With mom, Jill MacMillan, a former East Carolina tennis player, beaming proudly in the stands, having flown from New Jersey to Australia the day before, Paul dispatched fellow American Ben Shelton, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to reach his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
On match point, after a Paul serve out wide forced a Shelton error, the 25-year-old let out a scream of excitement before calmly walking to the net to shake hands.
All business.
“It wasn’t the prettiest match ever, but it’s how I needed to play the match,” Paul said in his postmatch press conference. “He’s a great server, so I was just trying to put in as many returns as I can.”
Now Paul gets the king of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Melbourne, in the semifinals on Thursday night U.S. time (Friday in Melbourne). Paul is the first American to reach the semis in Melbourne since Andy Roddick in 2008.
“It would be awesome to play him, that’s who you want,” Paul said. “It’s going to be challenging but I’m playing some of my best tennis right now, so I’m excited.”
For Paul, Tuesday night’s match was the first time he’d ever been in a Grand Slam quarterfinal, so it would be understandable if he was the more nervous player. Plus, he had his mom, Jill in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena; she is an audiologist at a hospital in New Jersey and flew all day and night in her hospital scrubs to get to the tournament.
“My mom went straight from work to the airport to watch my match, so thanks Mom!” Paul said on court after the match. “I was nervous when I heard she was coming, because we’ve had a good thing going and I didn’t want to change anything. But she’s done so much for me and has sacrificed a ton. I was excited to have her here.”
But Paul was by far the more experienced competitor in this matchup. His opponent, Shelton, was playing No. 3 in the University of Florida lineup last year at this time. Shelton, ranked in the 500s a year ago, was also making a surprising run in Melbourne that no one saw coming.
Paul and Shelton had never played, but both said they’d become friends over the past year.
“He’s kind of helped me navigate some of the early stages of a professional career,” Shelton said in a press conference Monday. “He’s been a good friend.”
Paul, who lived in Greenville until moving to Florida to train with the USTA at age 13, started very strongly on serve Tuesday. He lost only six points while serving the entire first set. Paul was able to dig in on Shelton’s serve, handling his 140-mile-per-hour lefty bombs, but couldn’t break through.
The first set went to a tiebreak, and finally at 6-all in the breaker, Shelton blinked. He netted two straight backhands to give Paul the set and the all-important lead. Paul made only six errors in a super-clean opening set.
In the second set, Shelton started to grow frustrated with Paul’s consistency, and after 68 consecutive service holds at the Open for Shelton, Paul was able to crack him. In the sixth game of the set Paul broke for a 4-2 lead, and minutes later he had snagged a 6-3 win for the second set and a two-set lead.
Paul’s serve was incredibly effective Tuesday night; he won 86 percent of his first-serve points.
Shelton made a push in the third, finally breaking Paul’s serve at 6-5 to win the set and fire up a crowd hoping for another five-set thriller.
But Paul wouldn’t let it happen. Smacking 43 winners for the match and making but 26 errors (Shelton had 42 winners and 50 errors), he quickly broke the 20-year-old Floridian’s serve in the opening game of the fourth set, and then was never threatened on his way to the victory.
Paul has now earned a $621,000 paycheck for reaching the semis and has vaulted to No. 19 in the ATP rankings.
“Hopefully I have two more matches to play,” Paul said with a smile. “I want this bad for myself but also want it for U.S. tennis, too.”