An unbeaten run by the Greenville Tar Heel 10-12-year-old All-Star baseball team came to an unexpected end Saturday, when Greenville Little Leagues confirmed at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team eliminated it from the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.
Greenville Little Leagues provided a statement via email late Saturday morning, one day after Tar Heel won its first regional game to advance three victories away from making the Little League World Series. Here is the full email from GLL:
"Tar Heel Little League was informed this morning of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team at the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament. Tar Heel has been removed from the tournament as a precaution and for the well-being of those affected.
Greenville Little Leagues Commissioner Brian Weingartz said "So sorry to hear this. If adversity as a child helps produce great, productive adults these kids have a great future. They’ve been through a lot the last few years but I have confidence each of them will fight their way through this. They are and always will be winners!!!"
Greenville Little Leagues wishes everyone affected a full and healthy recovery."
Tar Heel beat the West Virginia representative, Jefferson County, by a 4-3 score Friday. The North Carolina squad was scheduled to play Florida on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Greenville Little Leagues has two World Series appearances. The first was Tar Heel in 1998, and second by North State in 2017.
Elm Street Park is the host to the softball Little League World Series, beginning Wednesday through Aug. 18. The qualifying teams are: Southeast Region representatives Rowan Little League (N.C.) and Chesterfield Little League (Va.); Southwest Region reps Green Country Little League (Okla.) and Robinson Little League (Texas); West Region teams Cactus Foothills Little League (Ariz.) and Summerlin South Little League (Nev.); East Region squads Robbinsville Little League (N.J.) and South Orangetown Little League (N.Y.); and Central Region’s Zionsville Little League (Ind.) and Daniel Boone Little League (Mo.).