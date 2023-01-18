Eastern North Carolina’s newest semi-professional soccer team has a new home.
Greenville United Football Club and John Paul II Catholic High School announced a partnership during a ceremony and meet the team event at the school Tuesday night.
The event also included the announcement that Greenville United will be joining National Premier Soccer League for its next season of play this summer, as it will join Appalachian FC (Boone) as the second club in the 90-team league out of North Carolina.
The NPSL consists of teams from across the country, and while the Greenville team was looking for a new league to join, it was either the NPSL or the United Soccer League.
Greenville United president Michael McCarren, who was one of the four founders of the team, spoke during Tuesday’s event about the decision to go with NPSL over USL, both of which are at the same level of Major League Soccer.
“USL is a franchise and NPSL is not, it is owner-driven,” McCarren said. “All the owners of every team have a vote.”
“(NPSL) just fit our model a little bit better and it seemed like the NPSL was more community driven, more about youth and driving the game of soccer.”
McCarren as well as Aaron Okwei, both had similar sentiments that the team is excited and appreciative of the community support they have already received.
“This is just the beginning and the sky is the limit,” Okwei said to a crowd of hundreds of supporters who came out to JP2 Tuesday.
Greenville United’s move to the NPSL was first announced by the League Tuesday afternoon.
“We are proud to welcome Greenville United to the NPSL,” the league’s managing director, Cindy Spera, said in a statement released by the league.
For its first two seasons as a club, GUFC competed in the First Flight League, making the league championship last fall.
The team had been playing home games at ECU’s North Recreational Complex, but it needed an official home field as it continued to grow.
Greenville United considered a few options for soccer stadiums around the area, including ECU’s Johnson Stadium, but after weighing all of its options, the club chose a partnership with John Paul II.
McCarren said a handful of factors led to the partnership with JP2, including the field turf surface, the excellent facilities and the open space around the playing field.
“This is the perfect venue as it relates to where we are in our journey,” McCarren said.
He noted the turf field is vital in being able to play games in varying weather conditions, stressing a canceled game would be financially detrimental to a club that is in its early years.
The club is also hoping to use the open space around the field and stadium to create a festival-like experience on game day.
McCarren said there will be activities for kids, vendor booths set up by team sponsors as well as food and beer vendors.
While the team will likely partner with JP2 for years to come, McCarren is hoping for the club to one day outgrow the Saints’ stadium and move to a larger venue.
“It’s going to be a partnership that is going to be long and strong, and once we do start getting some backing and get bigger, we’re never going to forget about John Paul II and what they’re going to do for us,” he said.
The club’s goal is that with strong play, as well as support from the community and area businesses, it can climb higher on the United States soccer pyramid.
McCarren stressed that sponsorships and donations will be vital to keep the team afloat in the early seasons and will play a key role in its ability to move up the league ladder.
“We’re not going to be satisfied at this stage, we think we can go beyond, but we need to build the brand and get backing from the city and sponsorships from the big companies,” McCarren said.
Both McCarren and Charlie Harvey, director of development at John Paul II, feel the partnership will also be vital in providing exposure for the high school.
“I think a lot of people in the community see the property on 14th street but don’t have a clue as to what is in it and what it has to offer,” Harvey said. “We have a top-quality athletic facility; our athletic campus is pretty much state of the art and we have a turf field — I think it’s the only turf field that I know of at a high school east of 95.”
Harvey, who spent many years at J.H. Rose High School where he coached soccer and swimming, is focused on marketing and developing the school through community involvement, something he said the new partnership will certainly help.
“We’ve grown tremendously in the last two years and our growth is continuing,” Harvey said.
McCarren stressed how grateful he and GUFC are for John Paul II’s agreement to partner with them, adding it will be beneficial to both parties.
“We’re very blessed to have them as a partner to make this happen. They’re willing to work with us both financially and help us with the field to get this started,” McCarren said. “What we can bring to them is more exposure for the school, but I think their hearts are in the right place in helping Greenville out and they see the opportunity for the city of Greenville to have this.”
Like McCarren, Harvey too hopes to see Greenville United one day outgrow the facilities at JP2.
“It would be fantastic if Greenville United could use our facility for a number of years and outgrow it through popularity and people coming from outside of Greenville and Pitt County to see quality soccer,” Harvey said.
Between bleacher seating on both sides of the stadium, as well as backed seating on the home side of the field, the venue provides plenty of areas for fans to stand or bring their own chairs and sit around the field.
Harvey noted that in a pair of showcase football games in recent years, the field has hosted over 1,000 fans.
With the potential of such large crowds on game days, the club is also looking for community members to volunteer to help with things like ticket taking, parking and concessions.
Greenville United is also still asking for donations as well as sponsorships to go on signage, the team jerseys and even the team’s buck mascot.
An official schedule has not yet been released for the upcoming summer, but GUFC is guaranteed at least seven home games and is considering playing some friendlies as well.
The roster is also yet to be formed, as some of the team will be made up of players who have played with the team in the past, while others will be new, as McCarren said the roster will begin to take shape in the next couple of months, as well as the coaching staff.
For anyone interested in sponsorship, donations and volunteering, visit greenvilleutd.com or contact Michael McCarren at 252-378-7270.