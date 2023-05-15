Greenville United plays to second draw The Daily Reflector May 15, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenville United hosted its second game of the regular season in the National Premier Soccer League on Saturday afternoon and remained unbeaten.GUFC played to a scoreless draw against Annapolis Blues FC at John Paul II, marking its second draw in its first two games.The Greenville club will seek its first victory when it hosts another home match this Saturday at 5 p.m. against Northern Virginia United. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022