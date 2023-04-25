Greenville United celebrate

Greenville United Football Club players come together to celebrate during a game.

 Photo courtesy Greenville United

Greenville United, the semi-professional soccer team set to kick off play in the National Premier Soccer League, will host a meet and greet for fans on Friday with the team’s players and coaches.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness at 1540 E. Arlington Blvd. Kinetic will also be announcing their official partnership with Greenville United as the team’s official physical therapy and sports performance provider.