Greenville United, the semi-professional soccer team set to kick off play in the National Premier Soccer League, will host a meet and greet for fans on Friday with the team’s players and coaches.
The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness at 1540 E. Arlington Blvd. Kinetic will also be announcing their official partnership with Greenville United as the team’s official physical therapy and sports performance provider.
The meet and greet will be a chance for the team to connect with residents and begin building relationships with them. Attendees will receive signed memorabilia and will have the opportunity to play soccer games and take pictures with the players. There will be free prizes to win, including branded gear from the team.
“This team is going to bring more activity, excitement, opportunities and growth to our city, and we look forward to having a successful season.” Dr. Shondell Jones,
co-owner of Kinetic Physical Therapy, said in a release.
The NPSL is a nationwide, semi-professional league with 90 teams. Greenville United joins Appalachian FC as one of teams from North Carolina in the NPSL.
Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness provides physical therapy, wellness and sports performance and recovery services in its 14,000-square foot facility.