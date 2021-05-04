Greenville’s Cameron Hardison swept honors in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s two-day tournament held at the Emerald. Hardison shot a 141 in 36 holes to take first in the 16-18 age group and the overall boys’ title.
Andrew Gallagher of Winterville finished third overall and second in 16-18, shooting 143.
Also in the same flight, Ford Amerson tied for 46th overall and tied for 18th in his age group with a 157. Rounding out the flight, Noah Porter was 73rd with a 169.
In the 13-15 age group, Gray Mitchum tied for fifth overall and tied for fourth in his flight with a 145 score. Luke Mosley and Luke Williams each shot 154 to tie for 29th overall and 10th in 13-15. Drew Greene was tied for 30th overall and for 21st with a 155 in the 13-15 group.
Robert Bergerin of Washington tied for 53rd in overall and was knotted at 34th in 13-15. Jackson Ward and Winterville’s Will Guidry of Winterville tied for 56th overall with 159s, also tying for 21st in their flight. John Millerf finished tied for 59th overall and was 37th in his age group.
In the girls’ division, Taylor Black of Winterville was eighth, shooting a 192.
All of the aforementioned golfers are from Greenville, except as noted.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley held a “Dealer’s Choice” four-man scramble for Men’s Night last week. In this format, teams could decide which tee box they played from. They must choose the black for one hole and each of the red, white, gold and blue twice during the nine holes.
There was a three-way tie for first place, each team finishing with 30s, settled by a scorecard playoff.
First went to Adam Hathaway, Richard Wilson, Mike Antos and Matt Maloney. Second were Rick Roberts, Joe Arthur, Ryan Carpenter and Jeff Cargile. Taking third were Cline Hall, Mark Pabst, Steve Wilson and Kenny Smith.
Ironwood
Ironwood held several events during the past week.
On Couple’s Night, low gross honors went to Paul and Cheryl Newbold, and Doug and Deb Hanson.
Low net was won by Tommy and Becky Jordan, and Chris and Marisa Dawson.
Eric Miller and Martin Kean took first place in the Men’s Golf Association Shootout. Second went to Brad Havinga and Ray Bailey. Paul Newbold and Vernon High finished third, and Greg Zeug and Dave Lovelace took fourth.
On Ladies’ Play Day, Georgia White took low gross honors. Belle Prusinowski finished second, and Dianne Delaney and Debbie Pruitt tied for third.
Cheryl Newbold won the low net division. Donna Kraus and Janie Rouse tied for second. Carol Kulikowski was third.
There was a tie for first place in putts between Bailey and Pruitt, each with 17. White was second with 18, and Prusinowski was third with 19.
White also recorded a birdie on the eighth hole.
Lee Galt shot his age, 70, during a recent round at the club.
To report golf news, tournament or other information, email Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.