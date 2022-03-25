After the 2021 season saw five area teams reach the playoffs, expectations are high on the baseball diamond this spring.
Of those five teams, four won at least one postseason game, highlighted by J.H. Rose’s 3A state title.
Here is a closer look at each of the area teams:
J.H. Rose
The defending 3A state champion Rampants have reloaded as they look to make another deep postseason run.
Despite losing eight seniors off last season’s team that finished 16-4 as state champs, Rose returns an even larger senior class this season.
The team has 14 seniors on the roster this season to lead the team’s title defense.
Among those seniors are Cole Watkins, who leads the team in hits (11) this year, and RBI-leader Grayson Myrick, who has driven in 10 runs on the year.
On the mound, the senior duo of Chase Anderson and Tyler Bonds are both off to strong starts to the season.
Anderson has allowed just one earned run over 20.2 innings of work (0.34 ERA) while striking out 27, while Bonds has fanned 16 in 15.1 innings and has an ERA of 2.74.
A large junior class will also contribute this season both at the plate and on the mound.
Rose is off to a 6-2 start and is a perfect 3-0 in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play as the Rampants host Middle Creek in a non-conference game Saturday.
D.H. Conley
Conley returns all but four of its players from last season’s team that suffered a season-ending loss to crosstown rival Rose in the 3A East Regional final.
The Vikings finished the year 15-2, with their only losses coming at the hands of Rose, and they seem poised for an even stronger season this spring.
This season, Conley has a much larger 12-player senior class, as it returns eight starters.
“This team has the ability to compete for a conference championship as well as make some noise in the 4A level of the state playoffs,” Conley head coach Jason Mills said.
Among those Viking seniors, UNC commit Matthew Matthijs will be at the forefront this season both with his bat and his arm.
Matthijs has a 0.93 ERA on the mound, allowing just two earned runs over 15 innings so far this year, while he is tied for the team lead in hits with 11 and leads the way with 20 RBIs in just eight games.
Fellow seniors Dixon Williams, Bryce Jackson and Carson Hardee are among other key hitters, while sophomore Riley Williams has stepped into a larger pitching role to replace Evan McLean, who took a brunt of the innings along with Matthijs as a senior last year.
The bats have been hot for Conley early in the season, as it is off to a 7-1 start to the year and has scored 10-plus runs in six of those wins heading into tonight’s key home conference game against South Central.
South Central
While the Falcons finished last season 8-5 and suffered a first-round playoff loss, they lost only five seniors and return a handful of key starters as they look to make a deeper run this spring.
South Central has been involved in a handful of low-scoring games, as its last five have seen one team held off the scoreboard, and the Falcons have gone 3-2 in that stretch.
Nine seniors will look to lead the Falcons this season, as pitching will be a key factor for the team.
The 1-2 punch of Trace Baker and Alex Bouche returns after strong junior campaigns and will look to lead the team both on the mound and at the plate.
The duo has combined to pitch 38 of 45 innings this year, as Bouche has yet to allow a run in 21.2 innings and has fanned 36 while surrendering only four hits.
Bouche also leads the Falcons with 11 hits on the season, while Baker is second with nine.
The Falcons are 4-3 and visit conference foe Conley tonight.
North Pitt
North Pitt is coming off an 11-3 season which ended in the second round of the 2A playoffs after beating top-seed McMichael in the opening round.
Despite losing seven seniors and having only three this spring, the Panthers look poised for a strong campaign.
The senior trio of CJ Brown, Dawson Ables and Elijah Bonner will look to lead the team both at the plate and on the mound this year.
Strong pitching has led the team so far, as the Panthers have allowed two runs or less in five games, including a pair of shutouts.
The Panthers have won six in a row after starting the season 1-1 as they welcome Southwest Edgecombe Tuesday.
Ayden-Grifton
After losing 10 of their first 11 games last year and finishing 3-10, the Chargers are looking for a bounce-back season.
Ayden-Grifton lost seven seniors from last spring, has five this year and will need to rely on contributions from younger players.
Kyle Cannon is one of those seniors who will be a key as a pitcher and a hitter.
He is second on the team with eight hits and leads the way with seven runs, while on the mound he has allowed just three earned runs over 14.1 innings and has struck out 29.
Junior Austin Jones will also take on a brunt of the innings on the mound, while sophomore Ashton Watkins is off to a strong start at the plate.
The Chargers are 3-5 in the early going and visit Farmville Central today.
Farmville Central
Farmville is coming off a 2021 season that saw it win its first five games before struggling down the stretch to finish 6-5.
The Jags have struggled in close games this year, with three one-run losses along with one loss coming by two runs.
Farmville Central (0-6) hosts Ayden-Grifton today in search of its first win of the year.
Greene Central
The Rams had an up-and-down season last spring that saw them end the year with a record of 6-6.
Greene Central lost just four seniors off that team, as it returns a handful of starters this year.
Sophomore Braden Burress and senior Beau Hedgepeth are leading the Rams at the plate, as Burress has a team-high nine hits and 10 runs scored, while Hedgepeth leads the way with 10 RBIs.
After starting the year 3-0, the Rams have dropped four of their last five games to fall to 4-4 heading into today’s home Eastern Plains 2A Conference game against SouthWest Edgecombe.
John Paul II
The Saints finished last season 13-8 and made a run to the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 2A playoffs, and they will look to build on that success this spring.
John Paul II had just one senior on last season’s team and it returns many of its key starters.
Seniors Jude Wisman-Raven and Dillon Gregory, along with juniors Cash Daniels-Moye and Christian Marello are leading the way offensively this season.
The Saints welcome Riverside-Martin today as they look to snap a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to 3-5 on the year.