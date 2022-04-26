D.H. Conley found itself trailing 5-4 with runners at first and second and nobody out in the top of the seventh inning against J.H. Rose in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference baseball game at Guy Smith Stadium Tuesday night.
Senior Spencer Bradley stepped to the plate, as he looked to use a sacrifice bunt to move both the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position, but he was unable to lay down the bunt.
Instead, Bradley blasted a two-strike pitch off the scoreboard in left for a go-ahead three-run home run to lift the Vikings to a 7-5 victory and finish off a series sweep of their crosstown foes.
“First, he gives me the bunt signal and the idea was to move the runners over, but I tried twice and failed, so then he throws me a curveball down the middle and I punished him for it,” Bradley said.
D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills said Bradley has been a huge factor at the plate as of late for the team, which has now won six in a row.
“Spencer Bradley has been on fire here lately for us,” Mills said. “He didn’t get the bunt down, but that’s the great thing about Spencer, he doesn’t get frustrated or flustered, he just does his job.”
Reliever Matthew Matthijs then worked a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh, finishing things off with a strikeout to close out the win.
Matthijs retired the final nine batters he faced to give Conley (17-3, 8-1) a chance in the late innings after it was unable to hold onto a 4-0 lead.
He helped his own cause by reaching on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the seventh, and he was replaced by courtesy runner Kalif Dowell before Bryce Jackson was awarded first base on catcher’s interference.
Bradley then looked to move both Dowell and Jackson up a base before eventually clearing the bases with his three-run shot which proved to be a game-winner.
The Vikings took an early lead in the first inning despite Rose (14-4, 7-2) starter Andrew Wallen striking out three in the frame.
Riley Williams drove a one-out triple to left before Jackson reached on catcher’s interference and stole second to put two in scoring position with two away.
An infield single to the left side by Bradley brought home Williams, as Bradley then stole second as the throw sailed into center field, allowing Jackson to score the second run of the inning.
The score remained 2-0 into the third before Williams delivered his second extra-base hit of the game, leading off with a double off the center field fence.
Bradley later came through with his second of three big hits on the night, driving a single through the right side to plate Williams and stretch the lead to three as he finished the game 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and a run scored.
In the fourth, Luke Lambert singled to left to start the inning before Conner Edwards reached on a fielder’s choice, as a throwing error allowed Lambert to reach second safely.
Chris Gibson followed by singling through the left side to load the bases for Dixon Williams, who was hit by a pitch to push across Lambert.
Rose relief pitcher Grayson Myrick responded with a strikeout before forcing a fly out to left to limit the damage as the Rampants’ got to work at the plate down four.
Cam Greenway and Will Jenkins both recorded first-pitch hits to start the inning on a double and single respectively to put runners at the corners with nobody out.
A groundout to short off the bat of Ives Howard scored Greenway for the hosts’ first run of the night.
The Rampants then loaded the bases when Jayden Grimes was hit by a pitch, as Perry Eveleth delivered an RBI single to right-center to bring in Howard and AJ Briley took over as a courtesy runner at first.
Myrick worked a walk to load the bases for Cole Watkins, who delivered a game-tying single through the left side, bringing in Grimes and Briley.
Greenway later drew a full-count, bases-loaded walk to score Keller Fraley, who entered as a courtesy runner for Myrick, for the go-ahead run.
“Rose is a staple of how teams can measure themselves in this state,” Mills said. “So to get two wins is huge for us. They’ve got a great team and they’re going to make a big run in the playoffs again.
“Obviously, after losing to them last year in the eastern finals, that’s been hurting for about a year. This does not settle for that at all, but we’re excited to be back in first place in the league.”
D.H. Conley hosts Jacksonville Thursday, while J.H. Rose is back in action today when it visits Northside-Jacksonville.
John Paul II 20 Liberty Christian 0
The Saints (11-7. 4-1) made quick work of Liberty in three innings on Tuesday, shelling the visitors with 17 hits in an abbreviated shutout.
The game was over early thanks to three error-free inside the park home runs by Ray Shaw, Dillon Gregory and Will McMinn in the first inning alone, part of a commanding 15-0 lead the hosts built in the first.
Derrion Geddis had a triple and Caleb Thrift had a double. Donofrio, Jude Wisman-Raven, Thrift and McMinn (4 RBIs) had two hits each.
JPII hosts Coastal Christian on Friday.
SOCCER D.H. Conley 2, Northside 1
Bella Fischer’s free kick in overtime broke a 1-1 impasse and gave the Conley girls’ soccer team a narrow road victory on Tuesday night.
Aubrey Mayberry’s goal gave the Vikings an early 1-0 lead before Northside countered in the second half to tie the game and force extra time.
Conley hosts J.H. Rose on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 10 Grays Creek 0 5 inn.
Olivia Hadnott stifled Grays Creek to two hits and a walk while striking out five to set the stage for another offensive outpouring on Saturday in one half of a doubleheader.
Carson Fleming hit a home run and had three RBIs. Aidan McHugh was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Also for Conley, Mia Trueblood went 2-for-2, and Bri Bowers (RBI), Anna Sawyer (2 RBIs) and Olivia Knight (double, RBI) each added key hits.
D.H. Conley 8 Grays Creek 0
Emma Adams scattered four hits, walked none and struck out six as Conley cruised again. Hadnott tossed two perfect frames with six punch-outs of her own.
At the plate, Adams was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Fleming was 2-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs Riley Trueblood went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Anna Sawyer went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Mia Trueblood went 2-for-3.
GOLF Conference match at Ayden
The Big Carolina Conference match hosted by South Central at Ayden Golf & Country Club saw D.H. Conley take second place on Monday with a score of 303.
Gray Mitchum recorded the match’s low score with a 1-Under 71, followed by Coleton DuRant (76), Jae Yoon (77) and Carson Hathaway (79).
The Vikings finished the regular season in second place in the Big Carolina, and they will represent the 4A side of the conference in regionals beginning Monday at River Landing in Wallace.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER Hope 9, Aycock 0
Isaac Congleton scored five goals to lead Hope to a big win and also set up two others. Brandon White added two goals, and Alex McJunkins added a goal and an assist while Harper Made rounded out the scoring. Christain Mendoza-Bautista, Lucy Lefever and Josh Futrell also added assists.
BASEBALL E.B. Aycock 5, Hope 0
Aiden Coats and Harrison Corey were the lone two Hope players with hits in a shutout loss.
Conner Berry and Brody Brannon combined efforts on the mound for the Mustangs.