LITTLEFIELD — Ayden-Grifton was unable to overcome a dominant pitching performance by visiting West Craven as it was no-hit in a 6-1 loss in its Eastern Plains Conference opener.
The Chargers were unable to solve the 1-2 punch of Nick Bruno and Ricky Cooke on the mound, as they reached base just four times on the night on a trio of walks and one error.
Bruno struck out 10 and walked three over four innings of work to get the win, while Cooke struck out four over three innings of relief work.
The Eagles took a 4-0 lead with a run in the first and three more in the second as Ayden-Grifton (2-4, 0-1 EPC) got one run back in the bottom of the fourth.
Dillon Koonce led the inning off by drawing a walk before moving around to third on a pair of wild pitches with Ashton Watkins at the plate.
After Bruno fanned Watkins, Bryan Styron drew his second walk of the night, as the junior accounted for half of the Chargers’ appearances on the basepaths in the loss.
During Styron’s at-bat, a wild pitch allowed Koonce to score Ayden-Grifton’s lone run of the night, as Bruno limited the damage by forcing a line out to second followed by his 10th and final strikeout of the night.
West Craven responded in the next half inning with a pair of runs to push its lead out to five runs.
A leadoff double to left-center field off the bat of Ethan Ipock started the Eagles’ inning before Chase Norville brought Ipock home with a lined single to left.
Norville later scored the final run of the game when Wilson Webber reached on an infield single to the left side.
The Chargers were unable to get any sort of rally going in the final three innings, as Cooke retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.
Matthew Roth was the lone Ayden-Grifton base-runner in the late innings, as he reached on a two-base error by Cooke, who bounced a throw to first after fielding a ground ball.
The Eagles then closed out the win as Cooke struck out the following batter before ending the game by forcing a fly out to center field.
West Craven took an early lead in the first inning when Taylor Batten hit a one-out double to center field, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an infield single by Ipock.
After Bruno retired Ayden-Grifton in order in the home half of the first, the Eagles got back to work at the plate, adding three to their lead.
Landon Pluckett led off with a ground-rule double to right-center before scoring on a one-out single by Cooke.
A single by Hunter Wood followed before Cooke came in to score on a RBI groundout by Bruno.
Wood later scored the final run of the inning on a two-out single up the middle by Batten.
Ayden-Grifton is back in action Friday when it travels to West Craven.
Parrott Academy 3 John Paul II 1
Three first-inning errors led to a close loss for the Saints on Tuesday.
Freshman Saints pitcher Quinn McCaffrey yielded just three hits in a complete-game effort while striking out four.
John Paul II scored its run in the top of the third when Cash Daniels-Moye reached on a single, stole second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly to right by Jude Wisman-Raven.
JPII (3-3) had four hits, including Wisman-Raven, Tyler Winkler and Ryker Butcher. The Saints will be today against Faith Christian.
On Friday, the Saints rode a no-hitter from Aaron Gregory to a 16-0 thrashing of Liberty Christian.
Gregory struck out 11 and picked off two runners en route to tossing a no-hitter. Liberty Christian had only five baserunners — four by walk and one by error — and none got past second base.
The Saints led 5-0 after three innings and 7-0 after four, then tallied nine in the fifth to bring the game to an end via the mercy rule. Tyler Winkler and Christian Marello had two hits each. Winkler drove in three.
TENNIS J.H. Rose 8, D.H. Conley 1
The Rampants won the rivalry match on Tuesday, dropping only the No. 2 singles match.
Singles wins for Rose came from Stockton Rouse, Kaiji Fu, Harrison Evans, Mac McCall and Tyler Rappleyea, while the doubles round was swept by the duos of Rouse/Schmidt, Fu/Evans and McCall/Gate.
Jake Hickey won Conley’s lone match.
GIRLS’ SOCCER John Paul II 4 Liberty Christian 0
The Saints opened conference play last Friday on the road at Liberty Christian and rolled behind junior Kat Stanley’s hat trick.
Hannah Smith added the other on an assist from Stanley. Junior Macy Johnson got the shutout and made several key saves.