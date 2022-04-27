LITTLEFIELD — The difference between winning and losing in baseball often comes down to capitalizing with runners in scoring position.
Wednesday night’s matchup between Ayden-Grifton and Nash Central was no different, as both teams loaded the bases in three separate occasions in the non-conference clash.
The Chargers were able to score six runs in those innings, while the visitors were held scoreless in all three as the home side came away with a late-season 6-1 victory.
“That just comes down to the pitcher, regardless of what his stuff looks like. In that moment he’s just gotta dig deep and make sure he throws his best pitch, whatever it is, and has confidence in his defense that they can get him out of that situation, and that helped tonight,” Ayden-Grifton head coach Corey Skinner said.
After a quick first two innings which saw both sides retired in order in each frame, the teams each loaded the bases in their respective halves of the third.
For the Bulldogs in the top of the first, they loaded the bases with one away on a single, a walk and an error as Connor Whitley stepped to the plate looking to plate the game’s first run.
Whitley looked to lay down a suicide squeeze as Jackson Summerlin, who singled to start the inning, broke for home on the pitch.
Instead, the bunt was popped up in foul territory, as catcher Dillon Koonce made the catch and fired to third baseman Bryan Styron to turn the inning-ending double play.
In the home half of the inning, Bailor Peebles worked a one-out walk before Drake Holliday laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error on the play.
Josh Tripp followed by drawing a walk to load the bases before Koonce drove a single into left-center to score Peebles for the first run of the night.
After a fly out for the second out of the inning, Matthew Roth delivered a two-out, two-RBI single just out of the reach of a leaping second baseman, scoring Holliday and Tripp to make it a 3-0 game.
Jack Ewell followed with a clutch two-out hit of his own, driving a single through the left side to bring in Koonce for the final run of the frame.
The away side looked to respond in the fourth, loading the bases on three consecutive two-out singles, but Ayden-Grifton starting pitcher Kyle Cannon ended the threat with a strikeout.
In the fifth, the Chargers also saw three straight batters reach with two away as Roth and Ewell singled before Camden Wilson drew a walk, but they too saw their inning end via a strikeout.
Nash Central broke up the shutout in the sixth inning when Colby Lewis led off with a walk and later scored on a grounder off the bat of Landyn Holt.
Ayden-Grifton (7-14-1) responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning, as Kyle Roth, Tripp and Koonce all drew full-count walks to load the bases with one out.
After an infield fly resulted in the second out, Matthew Roth laced a ground ball to short, and a bobble on the play allowed Kyle Roth to score before an arrant throw attempting to get Tripp at third allowed him to score the game’s final run.
The Bulldogs threatened in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with no outs on a walk, a fielder’s choice and a hit-by-pitch, as Ayden-Grifton then turned to Ashton Watkins on the mound in relief of Styron.
Watkins shut the door by forcing a fly out to second followed by back-to-back strikeouts to close out the 6-1 win.
“We told them them to relax and play clean baseball,” Skinner said. “They did that — pitching was solid and defensively we kept ourselves in it.
“We’re stringing this thing along as long as we can to make sure we have a chance on RPI day next Saturday and maybe we can sneak in one of those last spots.”
Ayden-Grifton is back in action Tuesday on its home field as it takes on Washington.
TENNIS J.H. Rose 6 South Brunswick 0
The Rampants followed up their undefeated regular season by opening the dual team playoff tournament on Wednesday with a home shutout win over South Brunswick.
In keeping with a season-long trend, Rose dropped just four total games across the six singles matches, which were won by Rampants Stockton Rouse, Wyatt Schmidt, Kaiji Fu, Bryson Wall, Harrison Evans and Mac McCall.
Rose will host the next round on Tuesday. Also, the Big East 3A/4A Conference champs will play in the regional round on Friday at Wesleyan College.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 15 J.H. Rose 0, 5 inn.
Merritt Doughtie went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Vikings barrage against Rose on Tuesday night. Emma Adams, meanwhile, went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Trinity Nichols drove in a run.
Emma Kate Reynolds picked up the win, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Rose was tagged with four errors.
JV BASEBALL John Paul II 17, Wayne Prep 0
Freshman James Donofrio threw a four-inning no-hitter and helped his cause with three hits and four RBIs as the John Paul II JVs had no trouble putting away host Wayne Prep on Wednesday.
Donofrio walked two and hit one, and no Wayne Prep players advanced beyond second base. Donofrio also struck out seven as the Generals had trouble keeping up with his fastball.
JPII (6-2) had 15 hits as a team, led by freshman Quinn McCaffrey with four, including a triple and four RBIs. Derrion Geddis was 3-for-3 with three doubles and a team-best five RBIs. Ryker Butcher drove in a pair on a double, Joseph Caparossi had an RBI-single, Max Mason had a pair of hits and Ethan Staton had an RBI double.
GOLF
Oakwood tops Christ Covenant
The Oakwood School golf team defeated Christ Covenant 6 and 2 on Tuesday. Oakwood closes the season on Monday against Epiphany at Taberna Country Club.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
Hope 8, A.G. Cox 4
Lena Zurface and Britni Silver (two doubles) both finished 4-for-4 to lead Hope on Tuesday night.
Pitcher Kendall Howard limited Cox to four hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two, and Harper Bradley made a diving stab on a ground ball between third and short and threw out the batter from her knees to help preserve the lead.
BASEBALL
A.G. Cox 15, Hope 2
Cox cruised to victory, and limited Hope to one-hit outings for Rooke Knittle (1-3), Conner Berry (1-2), Korbin Logan (1-3), Drew Grant (1-2) and Drew Lambert (1-2).