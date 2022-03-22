LITTLEFIELD — Strong at-bats from the bottom-third of Ayden-Grifton’s lineup led to a pair of big innings as it secured an 8-1 victory over visiting Farmville Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference baseball game Tuesday night.
After being retired in order in each of the first two innings, the Chargers eight- and nine-hole hitters sparked a big third inning, before the 7-8-9 batters got things going in the fourth.
“The bottom-of-the-order guys took the right approach, using some small ball and taking what was given to them,” Ayden-Grifton head coach Corey Skinner said.
On the other side, Ayden-Grifton starter Kyle Cannon worked his way out of a trio of early jams to keep the Jaguars off the board.
In the opening inning, FC’s Ward Evans sparked a two-out rally with an infield single before Emerson Howell singled to right and Alex Moye worked a walk to load the bases.
Cannon got out of the inning with a three-pitch strikeout, and in the second inning it was a Will Hobgood double to the fence in left that gave Farmville Central a runner in scoring position yet again. The Chargers’ ace stranded Hobgood by forcing a fly out to center field followed by a strikeout.
Farmville Central continued its strong two-out approach in the third, as Howell drew a four-pitch walk before stealing second, as Moye then reached on a dropped third strike and took second on fielder’s indifference to put runners at second and third with two away.
For the third time in as many innings, Cannon got out of the frame with a big strikeout to keep the game scoreless.
“Kyle didn’t have his best stuff tonight. He wasn’t as electric as he’s been, but he really beared down when he had to,” Skinner said of Cannon.
After a strikeout started the home half of the third, Jayden Wooten drew a four-pitch walk and Drake Holliday laid down a bunt single to the right side to bring up the top of the order.
Cannon helped his own cause by legging out an infield single to short to load the bases with one out.
The ensuing at-bat saw Dillon Koonce hit a hard grounder to third, as Jaguars’ third baseman Brent Cash fired home to catcher Howell on the play.
The throw beat Wooten to the plate, but the home plate umpire ruled Howell’s foot was off the plate, allowing Wooten to score the game’s first run and keep the bases loaded.
Ashton Watkins kept the inning rolling with a single to center field to score Holliday, while a throwing error on the play allowed Cannon to score.
Koonce then scored the fourth and final run of the inning on a groundout to the right side by Bryan Styron.
Ayden-Grifton doubled its lead in the fourth inning with four more runs as six consecutive batters reached base with one out.
The bottom three in the order loaded the bases as Jordan Frazier walked, Wooten reached on an infield single and Holliday used another perfectly executed bunt for a single.
Cannon then brought home Frazier and kept the bases jammed by reaching on an infield single on a hard hit ball to third.
A ground ball to second by Koonce plated Wooten, as Cannon was forced out at second on the play for the second out.
A big two-out hit from Watkins then scored Holliday and Koonce for the final runs of the inning, as he drove a single into left field to make it 8-0.
Wooten, Holliday and Koonce all scored two runs apiece for the Chargers in the win.
The Jaguars looked to battle back in the late innings, as in the sixth Moye reached on a one-out walk before JD Daniels singled to left to put runners on the corners and chase Cannon from the game.
He finished the night with 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and walking five while striking out six to record the win.
Austin Jones took over on the mound and forced a fly out to first before Hobgood walked to load the bases.
Jones then got out of the inning by forcing a groundout to first, as the hosts took the eight-run lead into the seventh.
After its first two batters of the seventh were retired, Farmville Central was down to its final strike before Evans kept the game going with a full-count walk.
Howell followed by driving a double over the left fielder’s head, as Evans came all the way around to score from first to break up the shutout.
Next up was Moye, who reached on an infield single but was tagged out by first baseman Styron after rounding first on the play to end the game.
The teams meet again Friday for the second game of the series in Farmville.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 18 Havelock 0, 5 inn.
Emma Adams picked up the win, pitching four hit-free innings with no walks while striking out four on Tuesday.
Olivia Hadnott pitched the final inning to round out the abbreviated perfect game.
Not to be outdone, Riley Trueblood went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Adams went 2-for-3 and also homered and drove in three. Trinity Nichols went 3-for-4, Mia Trueblood 3-for-3 and Anna Sawyer 2-for-4 with a triple.
GOLF
D.H. Conley gold team swiped second place in a non-conference match at Greenville Country Club with a Total Score of 300.
Leading the effort to compile the top four scores was senior Gray Mitchum, who recorded the match low score with a 5-under 66. Other scores of note came from Jae Yoon (73), Carson Hathaway (78), Brian Edwards (83) and Wilson McCann (92).
The navy team finished in seventh with a 365. Hudson Truell recorded and 88, ahead of Matt Taylor (90), Robert Hutchinson (93), Cooper Allen (94) and Jonathan Jackson (96).
The Vikings are back in action Wednesday at at Ayden Golf & Country Club.