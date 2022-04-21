D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose added another chapter to their storied baseball rivalry Thursday night in a pivotal Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game.
The story of the game was timely hitting in a big third inning and the dominant pitching of ace Matthew Matthijs, as the Vikings held on late for a 3-2 victory over their crosstown foes.
Last time the two teams met was for a spot in the 3A title game last season, a game the Rampants won on their way to a championship, and while this game did not have as many implications, it did not diminish things to everyone involved.
The playoff loss was not lost on Matthijs and his teammates, as the senior said it provided some extra motivation.
“Everybody knows what happened last year and it’s great to come back and win at home. (Rose) beat us twice here last year,” Matthijs said.
After Matthijs worked out of a couple of jams in the early going, Conley’s bats awoke in the third inning to break a scoreless tie.
A single down the left-field line by Conner Edwards got the inning going before Chris Gibson drew a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Sam Adams.
The order then turned over for Dixon Williams, who worked a walk on a full-count pitch to load the bases with nobody out.
Riley Williams followed by singling to right-center to score Edwards, but right fielder Will Jenkins used a strong throw to gun down Gibson at the plate for the first out of the inning.
Matthijs helped his own cause by singling through the left side to plate Dixon Williams before Bryce Jackson hit a bloop single to center to load the bases once again.
A sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Spencer Bradley scored Riley Williams for the third and final run of the inning.
“Rose has got a really great team, so we knew we were going to have to play clean and well,” D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills said. “We got some timely hitting in there in that one inning.”
D.H. Conley (16-3, 7-1) took its 3-0 lead into the sixth inning before the Rampants started a late-game rally.
Cam Greenway reached on four-pitch walk with one out before Matthijs looked to get out of the inning after forcing a fly out to center.
Instead, Owen Boyd was hit by a pitch with two strikes to put runners on the corners and end Matthijs’ day on the mound.
He finished with one run allowed on three hits over 5.2 innings, striking out 10 and walking four to record the win.
Ryan Smith then took the mound, and Will Jenkins greeted him by lining a pitch off the glove of a diving Bradley at third, as Greenway scored Rose’s first run of the game on the hit.
A four-pitch walk issued to Jayden Grimes loaded the bases as the Vikings turned to their third pitcher of the inning in Luke Lambert.
Lambert forced Mitch Jones to hit a grounder to short, as a flip to second narrowly beat a sliding Grimes to the bag for the final out as the hosts escaped the inning with a two-run lead.
After Conley stranded a runner on third in the bottom of the sixth, it took the 3-1 lead into the seventh inning.
Perry Eveleth started the inning with a bang for Rose (14-3, 7-1), driving a pitch off the fence in left for a leadoff double.
Next up was Grayson Myrick, who poked an outside pitch to right field for a single to put the tying run on base with runners on the corners and nobody out.
After Lambert recorded a strikeout, Greenway grounded out back to the mound to score Eveleth, while Myrick advanced to third.
With the potential tying run at third, Lambert closed out the win by forcing a fly out to right field to secure the 3-2 victory.
“That’s 23 years of playing them twice a year or more and I’m just happy I don’t have to see them in the playoffs this year with us being split into different divisions,” Mills said. “They’ve got a great club and they always do and their coaching staff does an amazing job.”
The two teams will meet again Tuesday night at Guy Smith Stadium.
TRACK AND FIELD Vikings win home meet
D.H. Conley track and field won its home meet this week
Tyler Ramsay won the discus with a personal record throw of 146-3 to start the Vikings off and added a PR in the shot put (41-8) throw, and the throwers were also able to secure their third win of the season in the 4x100 relay.
Isaiah Crumpler, Justin Foreman and Jhi McCuller went 1-2-3 in the open 200, and Michael Garrison placed first in the 3200. Nathan Geyer, Garrett Miller and Jack Morse also went 1-2-3 in the 800, while Justin Foreman won the 100m with a PR of 10.86.
Crumpler also won the 400 with a PR of 50.42 and placed second in the 100 with a PR of 11.06. Geyer, Noah Anderson and Morse went 1-2-3 in the 1600m. The boys 800 relay also came in first.
Yoerick Bastardo and Justin Foreman placed 1st and second in the long jump, and Bastardo won the Triple Jump with a PR of 42-4.
DHC girls take 2nd
Kamauree Randolph took third in the long jump with personal-best of 15-8 to help lead D.H. Conley to a second-place finish in its home meet this week.
Katherine Johnson placed second in the discus and third in the shot put. The 4x400 relay team also swiped a second-place nod with a season-best time of 4:43. Randolph also placed third in the 200, and Caitlin Brown won the 800 with a PR of 2:33.
Also for Conley, Lily McGrew, Karissa Thurnau and Peyton Roebuck went 1-2-3 in the 1600.
Conley competes at rival South Central on Wednesday.
GOLF Conley wins at Roanoke
Conley won top honors in a non-conference match at Roanoke Country Club in Williamston with a total score of 305. Gray Mitchum recorded the match’s low score of the day with a 1-Under 71, followed by Brian Edwards (75), Carson Hathaway (78) and Travis Gallup (81) to round out the top four.
The Vikings will be back in action for the final time in the regular season Monday in a Big Carolina Confernce Match at Ayden Golf & Country Club.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER Hope 4, A.G. Cox 1
Isaac Congleton netted two goals on Thursday to lead Hope to victory.
Preston Hardin also contributed a goaland two assists, Brandon White scored off a rebound put-back and Josh Futrell and Lucy Lefever added an assist each.
Earlier in the week, Congleton bagged five goals in a 9-0 win over E.B. Aycock.
The Mustangs play at Aycock on Tuesday.