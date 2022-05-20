With a pair of crosstown conference foes playing in front of a packed house at historic Guy Smith Stadium with a spot in the 3A East Regional on the line, a dramatic game could be expected.
However, not many could have predicted what played out Friday well into the night, as South Central stunned defending state champion J.H. Rose 5-3 in an 11-inning, three-hour and 34-minute thriller.
“It means a lot. I don’t think we’ve ever won a game over here at Guy Smith, so to win it in the fourth round of the playoffs is huge,” South Central head coach Pat McRae said. “It just shows the character and integrity of this team, I’m just so proud of them, they played their freaking rear ends off all night long.”
After each team had squandered scoring chances in extra innings, including both having a runner thrown out at home, the game headed to the 11th tied at three.
David Horvath led off the inning for the 13th-seed Falcons with a single through the right side on the first pitch of the frame and was replaced by a pinch runner at first.
Next to the plate was Barak Meachem, who laid down a sacrifice bunt and appeared to reach first as a wide throw pulled the first baseman off the bag.
Instead, the umpires got together and ruled Cole Watkins kept his foot on the bag for the first out of the inning, bringing Daylinh Nguyen-Brown to the plate with a runner at second and one away.
Nguyen-Brown sneaked a grounder through the right side for a single, but the Falcons’ base-runner was thrown out attempting to score on the play for the second out.
Rose relief pitcher Andrew Wallen looked to escape the inning, but instead Mason Hobbs drove a single through the left side as Nguyen-Brown rounded second and kept going.
The Rampants looked to throw out yet another runner at the plate, but instead Nguyen-Brown’s slide knocked the ball out of catcher Perry Eveleth’s glove as he scored the go-ahead run.
After Alex Bouche battled back from down 0-2 to draw a walk, Trace Baker hit a high chopper over the third baseman’s head to bring home Hobbs to push the lead to two runs.
In the bottom of the 11th, Nguyen-Brown worked a 1-2-3 inning on a pair of strikeouts around a deep fly ball to the center field fence by Mitch Jones, which S’Quan Waters ran down and made a leaping catch at the fence.
Both teams were retired in order in the eight after the game headed to extras tied at two, as they then both broke through for a run in the ninth.
The top of the inning saw Daniel Paciullo reach on an error before being replaced by courtesy runner Drake Adee, as Waters followed by reaching on a walk to put two on with nobody out.
A strikeout followed, then Horvath drove a pitch to right, and a dropped fly ball loaded the bases with just one away for Meachem, who was hit by a 1-2 pitch to bring home Adee for the go-ahead run.
No. 1 J.H. Rose responded in the bottom half when Cam Greenway laced a one-out pitch over the center field fence for his second solo shot of the night to tie the game at three.
The Rampants later loaded the bases with one out on back-to-back walks followed by an infield single to put the potential game-winning run at third.
Pinch-hitting for Rose was Ives Howard, who lined the first pitch he saw into right field for an out, as pinch runner Keller Fraley had to quickly retreat to third to tag up and head home.
Right fielder Dalton Marshall then hit cut-off man KJ Chadwick, who fired to Paciullo at the plate for the 9-3-2 inning-ending double play to send the game to the 10th inning.
In the 10th, both teams got a pair of runners on base but were unable to push any runs across before South Central finally broke through to end the game in the 11th.
What seemed like ages prior in the first inning, the Falcons took an early lead when Nguyen-Brown was walked and later scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Baker.
J.H. Rose tied the game at one in the third when Will Jenkins singled to right and scored on a Grayson Myrick bases-loaded walk before it took the lead in the fourth on Greenway’s first homer of the game.
In the top of the sixth, Baker responded with a solo shot of his own, driving a pitch over the right-center fence to tie the game at two and force extra innings.
“I think we last made the East Regional (final) in 2005, so it’s been about 17 years,” McRae said. “I think we’ve got the pitching to do it and our bats are starting to get hot, everybody’s hitting the ball and we run the bases well and I’m just so proud of these kids.”
South Central will now battle No. 2 South Brunswick in the best-of-three 3A East Regional final series, as the Falcons will hit the road for Game 1 Tuesday before hosting Game 2 Thursday.
The if-necessary third game would be held at South Brunswick May 28.