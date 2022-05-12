South Central found itself facing one of its largest deficits of the season when it fell behind 4-0 early in Thursday night’s 3A second-round playoff baseball game against East Wake.
The Falcons then surged back, scoring a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings before holding off the visitors in the seventh to secure a 5-4 victory.
“We had to scratch and claw back in, and having to come from behind can be frustrating because you hit balls all over the place and they just don’t fall,” South Central head coach Pat McRae said. “The guys stayed in it, they stayed positive and stayed energetic and they had a game plan and nobody panicked.”
South Central will now play the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 21 North Brunswick and No. 5 First Flight in the third round Tuesday.
Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, the hosts had their first two batters in David Horvath and Barak Meachem both draw walks.
Daylinh Nguyen-Brown then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position for Mason Hobbs.
A grounder to short by the sophomore plated Horvath to cut the deficit to two, as Hobbs reached safely on an error on the play.
Starting pitcher Alex Bouche then helped his own cause, pulling the Falcons within a run when his sacrifice fly to right field brought home Meachem.
After Bouche struck out the side in the top of the sixth, South Central got back to work at the plate.
A high chopper over the mound off the bat of Daniel Paciullo started the frame, as the catcher narrowly legged out the infield single before being replaced by courtesy runner Drake Adee.
Up next was S’Quan Waters, as he worked a count full before driving a pitch back up the middle for a single to put two on with nobody out for the second consecutive inning.
Just like they did in the previous inning, the Falcons used a well-executed sacrifice bunt, this time by KJ Chadwick, to advance both runners.
South Central (18-5) took its first lead of the night in the ensuing at-bat when Horvath laced a single into right-center field to plate both Adee and Waters to make it a 5-4 game heading to the seventh.
“Early in the season (Horvath) struggled a little bit, but in the last couple weeks something has clicked for him and he’s been seeing the ball really well,” McRae said. “He’s a guy that grinds every night and every day in practice, so I’m really proud of him.”
After Bouche shut down the Warriors in innings three through six, allowing just one runner to reach via an error, the visitors got their bats going in the seventh.
A fly out to second started the inning before Jackson Horne worked a walk and Anthony Brown singled through the left side to put the tying run in scoring position with one away.
Next to the plate was Austin Wells, who lined a single into right-center field, as Horne chugged around from second looking to score the tying run.
Instead, Waters fired a laser to the plate, as Paciullo took the throw and applied the tag on a head-first diving Horne on a bang-bang play for the second out of the frame.
“Waters has an absolute cannon in the outfield. We trust him defensively and we see him do that stuff in practice all the time,” McRae said.
Bouche then forced another fly out to second to close out the 5-4 win as he pitched a compete game, surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight.
“It was definitely an obstacle to start, but I just had the mentality to keep battling through to put my team in the best position to win and trusting the guys to put up some runs for me,” Bouche said.
McRae added the senior’s response to the big inning on the mound was crucial to his team’s come-from-behind win.
“He did a really good job of not letting (the second inning) get to his head,” McRae said. “He stayed in the game, threw strikes and our defense played really well behind him and that’s what it takes.”
In the top of the second, East Wake used four singles, two walks and an error to put up a four-spot and break the scoreless tie.
Aaron Measley drove in a run while reaching on an error, while Kain McCargo had an RBI single and Brown drove in a pair with a single.
The home side looked to respond right away, as Waters drew a walk and moved around to third on a steal and a passed ball before Chadwick also reached on a walk.
With Horvath at the plate, Chadwick stole second, but a fake throw to second instead went to Syler White on the mound, and he fired to third and caught Waters off the bag for the second out, squandering the scoring chance.
South Central did break through in the next inning however, as Meachem was hit by a pitch to lead things off before a Nguyen-Brown single put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Nguyen-Brown then took second on a steal, as a sac fly to center by Hobbs scored Meachem for the Falcons’ first run of the night.
J.H. Rose 10, Southern Lee 0
The Rampants put up a five-spot in the fifth inning to close out a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Southern Lee in the 3A second round.
J.H. Rose has now outscored its two playoff opponents 16-0 and has held a 63-2 edge in its last six games.
The No. 1 seed Rampants will now host the winner of No. 8 Orange and No. 9 Terry Sanford in Round 3 Tuesday.
Garner 4, D.H. Conley 3
D.H. Conley saw its season come to an end with a 4-3 loss to visiting Garner in the second round of the 4A playoffs Thursday.
The Trojans put up three runs in the third to take the lead for good on their way to the win.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 11, Garner 1
The Vikings the tone early with seven runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-1 win over Garner in the 4A second round Thursday.
Emma Adams allowed just four hits and one run in the circle while striking out six for Conley.
The offensive onslaught was led by Riley Trueblood, who went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while Olivia Knight finished the game 2-for-3 and drove in four runs.
Top-seed Conley will now host No. 24 Holly Springs, which has pulled off back-to-back upsets on the road, including a 12-4 win over No. 8 Richmond Thursday, in the third round Tuesday.
South Central 5 South Brunswick 2
The Falcons continued their playoff journey with a 5-2 win over visiting South Brunswick.
South Central will now hit the road for the first time this postseason as it travels to face top-seeded Eastern Alamance.
The Eagles edged West Johnston 1-0 in eight innings in their third-round contest.