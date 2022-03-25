In a game largely dominated by pitching, South Central used some timely hitting to come away with a 2-1 victory in eight innings on the road over D.H. Conley in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game Friday night.
“That win is big for us, obviously. Playing Conley, it’s a crosstown rivalry and I give a lot of props to them and Matthew Matthijs, who was really good tonight,” South Central head coach Pat McRae said. “That’s a huge win for us and sets us up nice for conference play.
With the game tied at one heading into extra innings, S’Quan Waters led off the eighth for the Falcons with an infield single up the middle before stealing second to move into scoring position with nobody out.
Daniel Paciullo then laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the mound to move Waters to third with one away.
D.H. Conley reliever Luke Lambert then looked to get out of the jam as he struck out the following batter.
With two away and Waters still at third, designated hitter Drake Adee stepped to the plate and drove a pitch into center field to score Waters for the go-ahead run before a strikeout sent the game into the bottom of the eighth.
“I’ve gotta give big props to Drake Adee, that was his first start tonight and he came up clutch to win the ball game,” McRae said.
Falcons’ reliever Daylinh Nguyen-Brown recorded the first two outs by way of a groundout back to the mound and a fly out to left to bring the visitors one out away from victory.
Matthijs then hit a deep fly ball to the fence in right, and a drop on the play allowed him to advance to second base.
Nguyen-Brown then forced Bryce Jackson to fly out on the infield for the final out as South Central (5-3, 2-1) came away with the 2-1 win.
Both team’s starting pitchers were dominant for most of the game as Falcons’ ace Trace Baker and Matthijs went toe to toe.
Conley (7-2, 2-1) took advantage of an error as a part of a two-out rally to plate the game’s first run in the bottom of the second.
After the first two batters of the inning were sat down, Carson Hardee kept the inning alive by singling up the middle before Chris Gibson reached on an errant throw on a ground ball to third to put runners on the corners.
Nine-hole hitter Spencer Bradley then came through with an RBI single to left to bring home Hardee and give the hosts a 1-0 lead after two.
The Falcons responded immediately, tying the game in the next half inning when four consecutive batters reached base with one out.
Will Bunting got the inning going by drawing a walk to turn the order over to Nguyen-Brown, who also drew a walk.
A single to center field off the bat of Mason Hobbs then loaded the bases for Alex Bouche.
Bouche was able to reach on an infield single up the middle to bring home Bunting for the tying run before Matthijs got out of the bases-loaded jam with a 6-3 double play.
The pitchers then took the forefront for the next four and a half innings, as both teams had limited scoring opportunities before seeing the game head to extra innings.
Baker went six innings on the hill, allowing the one unearned run on four hits and one walk while fanning six.
“Trace Baker has been throwing great all season for us. He still doesn’t have a dang win, and he’s probably the best 0-3 pitcher you’ll ever see in your life,” McRae said. “He is an absolute bulldog on the mound, he gets up and does what he needs to do and executes his pitches.
“For Peanut (Nguyen-Brown), that’s the second or third time he’s come in for us this year and we wanted him to have a fresh inning and he really stepped up.”
On the other side, Matthijs allowed one earned run on four hits and walked five while striking out seven.
South Central’s best opportunity to take the lead before extra innings came in the fourth inning when Paciullo reached on a one-out infield single before being replaced by courtesy runner Chris Peele.
A sacrifice bunt to the left side by KJ Chadwick moved Peele up to second with two away before he took third on a wild pitch, but Matthijs escaped the inning by forcing a groundout to first.
The Falcons later had two on with one out in the sixth before the Vikings’ ace recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Conley went four consecutive innings without advancing a runner into scoring position before setting itself up for a potential walk-off win in the seventh.
Lambert led off by working a walk on a full-count pitch, as courtesy runner Kalif Dowell replaced him at first.
Dowell moved up to second when Hardee laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the mound.
With the winning run in scoring position with just one away, Nguyen-Brown forced a groundout to short and a fly out to center field to send the game to extra innings.
South Central is back in action today at 3 p.m. when it hosts New Hanover, while Conley visits Jacksonville Tuesday.
GOLF Vikes claim fourth
The Vikings competed against 20 of the state’s top teams at the Keith Hills Kickoff Classic Invitational at Keith Hills Golf Club in Lillington. The Vikings finished tied for fourth place with a score of 311.
Conley’s Gray Mitchum recorded the invitational’s low score with a 2-under par 70.
Leesville Road (304) won the tiebreaker against Durham Academy (304) for first place and Cardinal Gibbons (306) finished third.
Rounding out Conley’s top four scorers were Coleton DuRant (74), Brian Edwards (83) and Travis Gallup (84).
The Vikings will be back in action Monday in a conference match at Jacksonville Country Club.
TRACK AND FIELD Conley girls 4th at SC
Brooke Yancey placed second in the 400 meter with a personal best of 1:08.1 to lead Conley to a fourth-place finish at South Central.
Alanna Rambert and Lily McGrew both had PRs in the 400 also.
Caitlin Brown took first in the 800 with a time of 2:50.4.
Conley boys third
Conley surged into third behind Nathan Geyer’s personal best time of 4:21.4 to win the 3200.
He is already qualified for regionals. Isaiah Crumpler came in first as well in the 400 with a time of 52.3 seconds. The boys’ 4x200 relay teams came in second and third, respectively. Also, Tyler Ramsay threw over 137 feet for a PR to place first in the discus, and Spencer Axson placed second.
Yoerick Bastardo tied for first in the long jump with a 20-1 jump. Justin Foreman brought in some points placing in the Long Jump as well.
SOCCER D.H. Conley 9, Washington 0
The Vikings got a hat trick from Mallory Richardson and additional goals from Rebekah Ochoa, Ebbie Purvis, Bella Fischer, Trista Moore, Autumn Sorrell and Aubrey Mayberry in the blowout win.
Assists came from Annelise Black, Ochoa (2), Mayberry, and Hannah Gray. Keepers Raegan Dixon and Linda Villegas combined for the shutout.
Conley will host Jacksonville on Tuesday.