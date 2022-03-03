BETHEL — North Pitt was unable to hold onto a four-run lead, surrendering nine runs in the final two innings in a 9-4 defeat at the hands of visiting Nash Central in baseball action on Thursday night.
The Panthers scored runs in each of the first three innings to jump in front 4-0 after three, but Nash rallied late and ran past the hosts.
After CJ Brown retired Nash Central in order in the top of the first, North Pitt (1-1) got to work at the plate.
Elijah Bonner led off the inning with an infield single before LJ Smith drew a four-pitch walk to put two runners on with nobody out.
North Pitt then got a ground ball to the left side from Dawson Ables, and Smith was forced out at second before an errant throw to first allowed Ables to reach safely and Bonner to score the game’s first run.
In the second inning, the Panthers got their leadoff runner on base once again, as Kamien Little-Burgess led off with a single to left.
After a fly out to center field, Kolby Burroughs grounded out to third, as heads-up base-running from Little-Burgess allowed the sophomore to move up to third with two away.
Holden Burroughs then came through with a clutch two-out at-bat, driving a single to left to score Little-Burgess and double the lead at 2-0 after two.
Brown continued his dominance on the mound in the third with a 1-2-3 inning behind a pair of strikeouts before the Panthers added a pair of runs to their lead in the bottom half.
The senior helped his own cause by sparking a one-out rally with a single to center before being replaced by courtesy runner Zye’rek Wright.
North Pitt then put two runners on after Lonnie Nicholson was hit by a pitch, then Little-Burgess singled through the left side to load the bases with one away.
Garrett Bailey followed with a grounder to short, as the Bulldogs looked to turn an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Instead, the throw to first was dropped and rolled into foul territory, allowing both Wright and Nicholson to score and bring the score to 4-0 after three.
The Panthers took their four-run lead into the sixth behind the arm of Brown, who exited after five innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven.
Nash Central then capitalized on the senior exiting the game, as it sent 11 runners to the plate in the top of the sixth, scoring six runs to take the lead.
After a strikeout to open the inning, the next three Bulldogs all drew walks to load the bases.
Jackson Summerlin then singled to right to drive in the visitors’ first run of the night before Evan Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk to bring the score to 4-2.
Tyler Bowen then tied the game at four with a two-run single to right, and after a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Connor Whitley drove a single to left to score two and give the away side its first lead of the night.
The Bulldogs added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh behind a walk, a double and an error to take a 9-4 lead into the bottom of the inning.
Brown looked to start a rally in the home half by drawing a one-out walk, but the next two batters were retired in order to end the game.
North Pitt is back in action Tuesday for its first road game of the season when it visits Tarboro.
TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, Jacksonville 0
The Rampants scored a shutout to open their season.
Rose got singles wins from Wyatt Schmidt (6-1, 6-1), Stockton Rouse (6-0, 6-0), Kaiji Fu (6-0, 6-1), Bryson Wall (6-1, 6-0), Harrison Evans (6-0, 6-0) and Mac McCall (6-1, 6-0).
Rose also swept the doubles round behind wins from the pairings of Wall-Fu, Evans-Gates and Dylan Sawyer-Tyler Rappleyea.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL Hope 8, Woodington 2
Caleb Case pitched five strong innings for the Mustangs, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two in a win for Hope.
Conner Berry (1-2, two RBIs) and Harrison Corey (2-3, RBI).
Hope will be back in action on Monday against Farmville.
SOFTBALL Hope 10, Woodington 0
Hope picked up its second win of the season.
Leading the team in the circle was Kendall Howard, who yielded two hits while striking out 11 in the five-inning game.
Britni Silver was 3-for-3 with a single, double and a triple.
Hope hosts Farmville on Monday.
SOCCER Hope 9, Contentnea 0
The Mustangs continued their winning ways, led by Isaac Congleton’s five-goal outpouring.
Lucy Lefever contributed a goal and two assists. Jahniyah Augustus, Carly Fagundus, and Alex McJunkins all added a goal.