LITTLEFIELD — After losing two starters to season-ending injuries earlier in the week, North Pitt needed players to step into new roles and positions they had not been in all season, or in some cases longer.
The Panthers did just that Friday night on the road against Ayden-Grifton, taking an early lead and cruising to an 8-2 victory in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash.
The team lost a pair of its infielders in juniors Lonnie Nicholson and LJ Smith in a win over the Chargers at home Tuesday, as it was forced on Friday to start six players in positions they had not started in this season.
North Pitt head coach Ryan Meadows said it has been a traumatic week for his team, as it lost half of its starting infield to a bad ankle sprain at first base and a broken leg on a catch in foul territory.
“I’m just proud of our guys. In 20 years, this particular win with the week we’ve had and the personnel losses, this is up there with the proudest I’ve ever been of a group of guys,” Meadows said.
One of those players in a new position was Elijah Bonner, as the normal starting center fielder made the move to shortstop.
“You can’t say enough about the job Elijah Bonner did at shortstop tonight. The kid has never played infield in his life and he’s been a center fielder since tee-ball,” Meadows said.
While Bonner was in an unfamiliar place defensively, he remained in his traditional spot leading off the order and reached on a dropped third strike to start the game.
Kamien Little-Burgess followed with a single to right with the hit-and-run in place as Bonner reached third on the play while Little-Burgess took second on a throw to third.
Before taking the mound, starting pitcher Dawson Ables helped his own cause with an RBI groundout to second to bring home Little-Burgess after Bonner scored on a passed ball earlier in the at-bat to give the visitors an early two-run lead.
“Those runs were huge early. Cannon has a great arm and Ayden-Grifton is a well-coached team,” Meadows said.
Ables worked around a jam in the bottom of the first, as Dillon Koonce was hit by a pitch before Kyle Cannon singled to right-center to put runners on the corners with only one away.
The senior got out of the inning by recording back-to-back strikeouts to preserve the 2-0 lead.
In the third, it was Ables again driving in a run, as he came through with a two-out single to left to plate Bonner who had reached via a one-out walk.
North Pitt (11-2, 5-1 EPC) then cushioned its lead with a four-run fourth, as the bottom of the order sparked the rally after having all struck out in their first trip to the plate.
The inning got started with a Garrett Bailey single up the middle before Holden Burroughs singled through the left side and Kobly Burroughs battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk to load the bases.
Isaiah Deathridge then hit a soft grounder to the right side, and first baseman Jack Ewell attempted to force out Bailey at home, but he was ruled safe on the play for the first run of the frame.
After a strikeout, Bonner ripped a pitch off the base of the fence in left field for a double, bringing in Hayden and Kolby Burroughs, as Deathridge was thrown out at third on the play.
Little-Burgess then reached on an error, as Bonner came all the way around from second to score to push the lead to 7-0.
“We kind of relate it to a boxer where we’re going to sit back the first at-bat and not be passive, but if you get out you learn and make adjustments for the second time through,” Meadows said. “Our guys have really bought into that approach.”
The hosts broke through in the bottom of the inning for their first run of the night as Matthew Roth and Camden Wilson drew back-to-back walks to start the inning before both moving up on a passed ball.
Bryan Styron then drove a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Roth and get the Chargers on the board.
After a pair of scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, the teams traded runs in the seventh to bring the final score to 8-2.
In the top half, it was CJ Brown ripping the first pitch of his at-bat over the fence in left for a two-out solo home run.
Ayden-Grifton (3-12-1, 1-7 EPC) then used a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning to get the run back and threaten to cut into the lead further before Ables shut the door to finish the complete game.
Drake Holliday got the rally started with a walk to turn the order over for Josh Tripp, who singled back up the middle.
A grounder to short by Koonce was then thrown out of play, allowing Holliday to score and each runner to take an extra base, as Cannon was then intentionally walked to load the bases.
Ables then escaped yet another jam with his 11th strikeout of the night, as he finished the complete game win on the hill with the two unearned runs allowed on five hits, three walks and a hit batter.
On the other side, Cannon and Austin Jones combined to fan 12 batters as the teams combined to strikeout 23 on the night.
Both teams are back on the diamond Tuesday, as North Pitt hosts Washington while Ayden-Grifton hits the road to take on Southwest Edgecombe.
TENNIS J.H. Rose 7 D.H. Conley 2
The Rampants dropped the second singles match and the third doubles tilt to their rivals, but won the rest in a key victory.
Netting singles wins for Rose were Stockton Rouse, Wyatt Schmidt, Bryson Wall, Harrison Evans and Mac McCall, while the tandems of Wall-Schmidt and Evans-McCall secured the doubles round.
Conley got a win from Garrett Anderson in singles and Daniel Park/Jayen Lee in doubles.
SOCCER J.H. Rose 2, D.H. Conley 1
The Rampants attacked the goal early in the first half and grabbed the first goal and upped to 2-0 before halftime on a free kick.
Conley got one back in the second half on a Bella Fischer free kick.