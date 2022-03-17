J.H. Rose’s Tyler Bonds and South Central’s Trace Baker went toe to toe in a classic pitchers’ duel Thursday night in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference clash.
In a playoff-like atmosphere in mid-March, the duo shut down its respective opposition through five innings before the Rampants broke through with a pair of runs in the sixth on their way to a 2-0 victory on the road.
“That’s a big win for us early in the year. That’s a good team in that other dugout,” J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent said. “It’s too early in March to play games like that.”
The Rampants’ coach added it was nice to have both dugouts and the fans into the game for an early-season contest.
“This is why we play high school sports, win or lose, this is what it’s all about,” he said.
With the game scoreless heading into the sixth, Rose was able to string together strong at-bats to put the only runs of the night on the board.
The Rampants (5-1, 2-0 BCC) recorded three of their seven hits in the frame, as all three came in two-strike counts.
First, Perry Eveleth singled to right field before Grayson Myrick ripped a ball into the right-center field gap for a double to put runners on second and third with nobody out.
Cam Greenway followed by hitting a grounder to the left side, and South Central shortstop Alec Bouche fired home on the play to get courtesy runner Keller Fraley for the first out.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Jayden Grimes fouled off three consecutive full-count pitches before eventually drawing a walk to load the bases.
Bouche then took over on the mound for Baker, and Andrew Wallen greeted him by driving a two-strike pitch into center field to bring home Myrick and Greenway for the game’s only runs.
“We work on two-strike hitting a lot. It’s hard to do, especially against a pitcher like Trace,” Vincent said.
Bonds, who pitched a complete game and allowed just one hit, shut the door in the final two Falcons’ trips to the plate.
The senior retired the side in order in both innings behind a pair of strikeouts, as the two 1-2-3 innings capped a streak of 13 consecutive batters sat down to finish the game.
Bonds struck out eight in the victory, as only four South Central batters reached base, two by way of a walk, plus one single and an error.
On the other side, Baker went 5.2 innings, allowing the two runs on six hits and striking out eight.
“Both pitchers threw really well. Bonds had a lot of determination and (Baker) was unbelievable,” Vincent said. “When you get into games like that, it can come down to just one or two swings.”
The Falcons’ (3-3, 0-1 EPC) only base runners of the night came in the second and third innings, as they got a runner into scoring position in both frames but were unable to bring them in to score.
In the home half of the second, Daniel Paciullo reached on a two-out error, then KJ Chadwick came up with South Central’s lone hit of the game, sending a full-count pitch back up the middle for a single.
Bonds got out of the jam with a strikeout to send the game into the third inning scoreless.
In the third, Daylinh Nguyen-Brown drew a one-out walk before stealing second, as Bouche later reached on a walk to put runners at first and second with two away.
Baker then flew out to right field as Will Jenkins made one of his three base-hit stealing catches of the night to end the inning.
Jenkins also ended the fourth inning, robbing Chadwick of extra bases with a diving grab.
“Have to say something about those catches Will Jenkins made in right field. Those were really big,” Vincent said.
The Rampants picked up singles in four consecutive innings between the second and fifth, but were unable to get anything more going until they broke through in the sixth.
In the second, Cole Watkins had a one-out single to center. Mitch Jones singled with two away in the third, Greenway reached on a one-out infield single in the fourth and Wallace led off the fifth with a single to right.
Rose is back in action Monday when it visits West Carteret for the first of four games on the week, while South Central travels to New Bern Tuesday.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 22 Northside 0, 5 inn.
Anna Sawyer went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to lead the onslaught. Trinity Nichols went 3-for-3 with a double, and Riley Trueblood was also 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Emma Kate Reynolds struck out 10 batters in the Conley win. She allowed two hits and no walks.
SOCCER D.H. Conley 4, New Bern 2
The Vikings led 3-1 at halftime and held off the host Bears on Thursday.
Two Conley goals came from Ebbie Purvis, with Bella Fischer and Trista Moore collecting the others. Lexi Bass, Grace Gaskins, and Madeline Wigent added assists.
The Vikings will travel to South Central on Tuesday.
John Paul II 6 Wayne Prep 0
The Saints (3-4) got their first home win of the season and third overall on Thursday, powered by junior Katherine Stanley’s four goals.
It was her third hat trick of the season. Sophomore DeeDee Koesters added the other 2 goals.
JPII hosts Wayne Christian on Friday, the Saints’ first home conference game of the year.
TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, New Bern 0
Rose cruised to an easy win against the Bears on Thursday.
Singles wins came from Stockton Rouse, Wyatt Schmidt, Kaiji Fu, Bryson Wall, Harrison Evans and Tyler Rappylea.
The shutout was cemented by doubles wins from Rouse/Schmidt, Wall/Fu and Evans/Gates defeated Grady/Bu 8-0.