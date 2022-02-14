SNOW HILL — Ayden-Grifton and Greene Central’s boys’ basketball teams came away with victories in a pair of Eastern Plains 2A Conference tournament quarterfinal games Monday night at Greene Central.
In the opening game of the night, the fourth-seeded Chargers used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit on their way to a 76-59 victory over No. 5 SouthWest Edgecombe.
Ayden-Grifton trailed 32-31 at the break before finding itself up one at 40-39 nearing the midway point of the third quarter.
The Chargers then scored the next 11 points of the frame to take control of the game.
Michael Honey got the run going with a pair of free throws, as Terrance Nicholson and Christian Shearouse followed with buckets on the inside.
Ayden-Grifton then got a straightaway 3-pointer from Quinton Mitchell to push the lead to double figures before Honey capped the run with a score in the paint to bring the lead to 51-39 with 2:50 left in the third.
“We were moving the basketball and attacking the basketball more,” Ayden-Grifton head coach John Moye said of his team’s run.
The Chargers will now visit top seed Farmville Central in Wednesday’s semifinal round, as tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars closed the third on a quick 5-0 run to get back within five at 53-48 heading to the final quarter of play.
Xavier Mayo kept SouthWest Edgecombe in the game with 31 points including 20 in the opening half.
“Mayo is a heck of a basketball player. He gave everything he had in that first half, but I think our constant pressure just wore him down eventually,” Moye said.
After SouthWest Edgecombe got within three early in the fourth, the Chargers put the game away with an 13-2 run over the span of 3:35 to push their lead to 68-54 with 2:50 to play.
Honey led the way during the run with six points as Ayden-Grifton’s senior trio of Shearouse (26), Honey (19) and Mitchell (13) all finished in double figures to lead the team to the win.
After a back-and-forth opening quarter, the teams remained tied at 15 before the Cougars outscored Ayden-Grifton 17-16 in the second to take the one-point lead into the half.
“We’re going to go out there and do what we do,” Moye said of facing Farmville. “We’ll see what happens at the end of the day. The ball will go up and we’ll play as hard as we can and it’s going to be what it is. We’ll give it our best effort.”
Greene Central 78 West Craven 48
The second-seeded Rams set the tone with a 12-0 run in the opening quarter to take the lead for good on their way to a 30-point victory on their home court.
No. 7 West Craven took a 7-5 lead with a bucket at the 4:25 mark before the hosts began to take over.
Marquise Newton tied the game on the ensuing possession before Jamari Coppage drained a go-ahead jumper to give Greene Central the lead for good.
The Rams then got back-to-back field goals from Amir Holmes, before another score from Coppage and Kamari Hall capped the run and helped send the team into the second quarter in front 17-10.
Greene Central doubled its lead in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 18-11 to take a 35-21 lead into the break.
The big swing in the frame was a 10-2 run kick-started by a Desmond Cobb 3-pointer.
The Rams got another lengthy run in the third quarter, this time scoring 10 consecutive points to help stretch their lead to 56-30 after three.
Greene Central then added four points to its lead in the final frame to close out the 30-point win.
Greene Central will now host No. 3 Washington in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 101 Greene Central 19
The Panthers (17-7) scored a massive win to open conference tourney action on Monday and will be back on their home turf on Wednesday.
Zamareya Jones powered the win with 34 points, followed by 18 from Aquarius Pettaway and 17 from Kenae Edwards.