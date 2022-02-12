South Central came a way with a pair of statement wins over visiting D.H. Conley on Senior Night Friday to take a stronghold on first place in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
Both the boys’ and girls’ games saw both teams enter tied atop the conference, and the Falcons now control their own destiny in winning the regular season conference championship.
“It was a great win, I was proud of the energy we played with tonight and I thought we made them play at our pace,” South Central boys’ head coach Chris Cherry said. “We’ve still got two more games to go, so we have to come in Monday and be ready to get back to work.”
South Central (17-2, 9-1) used a strong start to set the tone and lead from start to finish on its way to a 65-41 victory.
The hosts scored the first 15 points of the game and eventually led 17-6 after eight minutes of play.
Ta’ric Raynor, who was one of six seniors on the team honored prior to the game, played a huge role in the early-game run.
Raynor started the scoring with a bucket after grabbing an offensive rebound just 21 seconds in, and he also scored the final five points of the 15-point run.
A 3-pointer from the senior followed by a bucket in the paint just under a minute later put the home side up 15-0 at the 2:31 mark of the first quarter.
Fellow seniors Omar Harris and Nicholas Taylor also added 3s during the run, while Taylor also scored on the inside.
Nicholas Greene, Joseph Thompson and Simeon Bradley were also honored during the Senior Night festivities between the games.
Conley (17-4, 9-2) eventually got on the board on a basket by Cooper Marcum with 2:12 remaining, but still trailed by 11 after one quarter of play.
“Tuesday night, we jumped out to a lead and then let Jacksonville back in the game, but tonight we stayed true to ourselves and we didn’t have a letdown,” Cherry said.
The Falcons, who have now won 11 in a row, used a 10-3 run in the second quarter to continue to build on their lead, as Thompson drained a 3-pointer to put his team ahead 29-15 with 2:42 left in the first half.
Greene scored the first five points of the run, kicking it off with a trey, while Thompson also knocked down a jumper during the stretch.
A 3-pointer in the final half minute of the second quarter from Marcum brought the Vikings back within 10, as South Central took a 31-21 lead into the break.
Any hopes Conley had of continuing its momentum into the second half were quickly squashed, as the Falcons opened the third quarter on a quick 7-0 run to cushion their lead.
Greene scored in the paint only 10 seconds into the quarter before a bucket from Raynor and a 3-pointer by Greene pushed the lead back to 17 less than a minute and a half into the second half.
Greene and Raynor finished the night with 10 and nine points respectively, while Thompson led South Central with a game-high 18 points.
The visitors got a buzzer-beating 3 from Cam Manning to end the quarter, but the Falcons still led by 16 at 49-33 entering the final quarter of play.
A 13-1 run by South Central in the fourth gave it its largest lead of the night at 63-36 with 90 seconds to play.
Shemar Webb and Greene scored 13 seconds apart to get the run rolling before a three-point play from Harris.
A free throw from Troy Loftin kept the run going before Bradley drained a 3-pointer with just under two minutes to play.
Sam Newkirk capped the run in emphatic fashion with a dunk off a Conley turnover as the sophomore knocked down a jumper on the ensuing possession for South Central’s final points of the night.
The teams will meet again Thursday at Conley in a game that will likely determine the regular season conference champion.
A Falcons win means they win the conference outright, while a Vikings win would mean the teams would finish the season as co-champions.
In the meantime, South Central will visit New Bern Tuesday night.
GIRLS’ GAME South Central 52 D.H. Conley 35
The Falcons found themselves down 17-7 early in the second quarter before closing the first half on an 18-0 run to take control of the game on their way to a 52-35 victory.
The two teams entered the game undefeated in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play, as South Central is now primed for a regular season conference title.
D.H. Conley got off to a hot start shooting the ball, as a Kylah Silver 3-pointer followed by a pair of treys from Trinity Adams gave it an early 9-0 lead.
A bucket from Krystal Haddock in the closing seconds of the frame eventually gave the Vikings an 11-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
The visitors added to their lead in the second quarter, as they got buckets from Carson Fleming and Silver to start the quarter.
A pair of free throws by Haddock put Conley in front 17-7 with 5:14 left to play.
South Central (17-4, 11-0) then began to heat up from behind the arc, as it hit four 3-pointers in the quarter, the second of which came from A’mari Palmer to spark the 18-point run to close the half.
Palmer added another trey during the run, while Sabraya Baker and Alondra Jordan connected from behind the arc in the second quarter.
Jordan, along with Danaejah Jones, Kayla Smith, Kayla Friend and Tanicia Lewis were honored during the Senior Night ceremony after the game.
Friend, Smith and Palmer added buckets during the run, while Akima Hukins hit a pair of foul shots and Friend went 1-of-2 at the line to help the hosts take a 25-17 lead into the half.
The Falcons doubled their lead in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 45-29 after three, largely in part to a 9-0 run to close the frame.
Jordan keyed the run with a pair of 3-pointers, as South Central finished the night with eight 3s as a team.
Jordan finished the night with 11 points, while Palmer led the way with 13 and Friend chipped in eight.
The Falcons outscored Conley (17-3, 10-1) by a point in the fourth quarter to bring the final score to 52-35.
The teams will meet again Thursday to close out the season, this time on Conley’s home court, as the Falcons can clinch the conference with a win, while a Vikings win would mean the teams would finish as co-champions.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Farmville Central 57, orth Pitt 40
The Jaguars ran away from the Panthers in the second regular season meeting on Friday night.
North Pitt (16-7) will open conference tournament play at home on Monday against Greene Central. Zamareya Jones and Aquarius Pettaway had 11 points each, with Pettaway bagging another double-double with 10 boards.