SNOW HILL — Farmville Central overcame a lengthy delay and a handful of second-half rallies by Greene Central as it continued its Eastern Plains 2A Conference dominance with a 79-74 boys’ basketball win Tuesday night.
“It’s a rivalry game. It’s always been the biggest rivalry on our schedule,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said. “They played hard, give them credit. It was a tough, gritty game and it wasn’t our best game, but we did enough to get the win.”
The Jaguars held a 42-32 lead at the half, but just as the teams returned to the court for warmups, a handful of fights broke out in the crowd as they spewed onto the court and into the lobby.
After a 40-minute delay which saw everyone but families and Farmville JV players and cheerleaders forced to leave the gym, the second half finally got under way.
After Jah Short opened the scoring 27 second into the third quarter to push Jaguars’ (19-3, 10-0 EPC) lead to 12, Greene Central went on its first run.
The Rams scored the next eight points to pull within four (44-40) with 5:56 left in the third.
Marquise Newton got the run going with back-to-back scores, while Jamari Coppage and Taz Brown both added buckets during the eight-point swing.
Newton later pulled Greene Central (18-5, 9-3 EPC) within three with a score before the Jaguars responded with a quick 10-0 run of their own.
The 10 points came in a span of just 1:19, as Alex Moye used back-to-back 3-pointers 23 seconds apart to swing the momentum back to the visitors’ side.
Short scored the final four points of the run, coming away with steals on two straight Rams’ possessions, first scoring with an emphatic one-handed slam before a lay in pushed the lead to 55-42 with 3:36 to play in the frame.
The teams traded scores throughout the remainder of the high-paced quarter before Short scored the last four points over the final 31 seconds to send Farmville into the final quarter up 68-53.
Short finished the night with a team-high 18 points, leading a group of six players to finish in double figures.
Jayden Pitt followed with 13, while Mykal Williams scored 12, Moye and Derrick Cox had 11 apiece and Jadakis Daniels finished with 10.
“Now everybody is back healthy. A lot of teams, when there are injuries and the lineup changes, there are glaring differences, but our guys, to their credit, stepped up when the others were injured,” Williford said.
Greene Central would not go down without a fight, as it opened the fourth on a 7-2 run behind a trey from Bingo Auston and two scores from Dontavius Pettaway to cut the deficit down to 10 at 70-60 with 6:32 left.
The Jaguars’ lead remained 10 heading into the final four minutes and change before the hosts made their final push.
Auston and Coppage nailed 3s just 16 seconds apart to pull the Rams within four with just under four minutes to play.
A bucket on the inside from Kamari Hall pulled the home side within two (74-72) with 3:25 to go before Williams hit a foul shot on the other end to make it a three-point game.
The teams then went more than a minute and a half without points before Pitt hit a pair at the line to make it a two-possession game with 54 seconds remaining.
Greene Central got the points back just eight seconds later on a Pettaway bucket in the paint before having a chance to tie after a Jags’ miss on the other end.
The Rams then saw a potential tying 3-pointer rim out, before tracking down the rebound, then throwing the ball away for a turnover.
Pitt cashed in the turnover with a layup with 20 seconds left before a block from Cox in the closing seconds sealed the deal as Farmville Central secured the five-point road victory.
The Rams held a narrow 18-17 lead after a wild opening quarter on a free throw from Kendrick Harper with eight seconds to go.
Farmville Central used a seven-point run to take a 7-2 lead in the early going before the home side went on a 11-3 run to retake the lead.
The second quarter saw the teams trade blows before the Jaguars eventually took the lead back before scoring the final eight points of the opening half to take a double-digit halftime lead.
Williams knocked down a corner 3 to start the run at the 1:14 mark before Cox went 4-of-4 at the line in the final 1:03 of the quarter around a foul shot from Pitt as the visitors led 42-32 before holding on in a dramatic second half.
Farmville Central travels to North Pitt Friday to close out the regular season, while Tuesday’s game was the final one of the regular season for Greene Central.
GIRLS’ GAME Farmville Central 72 Greene Central 21
The Jaguars scored the first 32 points of the game on their way to a dominant 72-21 victory on the road over Greene Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference matchup Tuesday night.
Farmville Central (18-4, 10-0 EPC) dominated the opening quarter and led 28-0 after eight minutes of play. Kamiyah Wooten and Amiyah Joyner led the way in the first with eight points apiece, as Wooten went on to score a game-high 15 points followed by Joyner’s 11.
Journee McDaniel also finished in double figures with 12 points for the Jaguars.
McDaniel scored the first four points of the second quarter to push the lead to 32 before Amyra Newton got the Rams on the board at the 6:26 mark of the second.
Newton scored all of her team-high six points in the quarter, as her bucket with 2:20 left brought the score to 43-11.
Farmville then scored the final 11 points of the half to take a big lead into the break as Carma Wright paced the run with five points behind a 3-pointer.
The Jags opened the second half on an 8-0 run to push their lead to 51 before Laura Rodriquez snapped the run by connecting from behind the arc.
The visitors took a 65-16 lead into the fourth, then held a narrow 7-5 edge in the final frame to close out the 51-point win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Pitt 73, West Craven 36The Panthers stayed hot with another convincing win on Tuesday night that marked their 10th conference victory.
Zamareya Jones nearly matched West Craven’s total on her own with a game-high 30 points, while J’Nadia Maye added 13, and Aquarius Petteway and Kenae Edwards had 10 apiece.
North Pitt (19-3, 10-1) hosts Farmville Central on Friday night.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 52, New Bern 46
The Vikings kept on winning, running their streak to eight straight on Tuesday night.
Tre Clemons led the Conley scoring attack with 17 points, followed by Deontay Joseph with 13, Isaiah Crumpler with 11 and Cam Manning with eight.
Conley (17-3) plays at South Central on Friday.