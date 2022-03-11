When the Farmville Central girls’ and boys’ basketball teams take the Smith Center court Saturday afternoon for the 2A state championship games, one thing is certain, the stage will not be too big.
For both Jaguars teams, playing on the last Saturday of the season has become an annual tradition as of late, as each have earned a spot in the title game four times in as many years.
Saturday will mark the second or third title game appearance for nearly all of Farmville Central’s players, as the championship game was not played in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the teams shared the titles with the West Regional champs.
This season, the boys’ team is looking to win its fourth consecutive state crown, while the girls’ are in search of their first non-shared title since 2006.
The girls’ team will kick off a quadruple-header of games at UNC’s Dean Dome at noon Saturday when they face Salisbury, while the boys will follow with a matchup against Robinson at 2:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the two title game matchups:
GIRLS’ GAME Farmville Central vs. Salisbury
Saturday’s matchup is a rematch 16 years in waiting, as in 2006 Farmville Central used a late-game rally before topping Salisbury 56-55 at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum for its first-ever state title.
While the East Regional champs are taking the big stage for the third time in the last four years, the champions from the West are making their first appearance in the championship game since claiming three consecutive 2A titles from 2009-11.
“It means a lot. We’ve been there three times in a row and we need to try to come home with the state championship and we’ve gotta leave it all on the line,” Farmville Central head coach Hollis Harper said. “They’re a good team, but if we come to play like we’re supposed to, keep the turnovers down and play defense well, we should come out with a win.”
This year, both teams come into the contest not having lost a game in the 2022 calendar year, as the Jaguars have won 17 in a row while the Hornets enter on a 26-game streak after suffering their lone loss of the season.
Salisbury’s loss came at the hands of Apex Friendship, which also handed the Jaguars’ a loss this season, as the Patriots will also take the Dean Dome floor Saturday at 5 p.m. for the 4A title.
Apex Friendship topped Farmville Central 74-53 at the John Wall Invitational, while it handed the Hornets a 62-44 loss.
Aside from losses to 3A and 4A schools, both the Jaguars and Hornets have dominated their opposition for much of the year.
Both teams have won 27 games on the year, and in those wins, the Jaguars have outscored their opponents 70 to 34.4 on average, while in Salisbury’s wins, it is outscoring its opponents by an average of 67.1 to 27.4.
The senior duo of Amiya Joyner and Journee McDaniel have led Farmville Central back to the title game.
Joyner, who is set to play in her third championship game, is averaging a double-double with 18.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, while McDaniel adds 15.7 points and 8.4 boards per game.
On the other end of the court, the Hornets also have a pair of double-digit scorers in junior Kyla Bryant and senior Rachel McCullough.
Bryant leads the way with 17.4 points per game, while McCullough adds 13.3 points a game.
The Jaguars are coming off a resounding 75-36 win over St. Pauls in the East Regional final, while Salisbury escaped with a 45-44 win in double overtime over Shelby, which prevailed over Farmville Central in last season’s title game.
Salisbury head coach Lakai Brice said it means a lot to have the program back in the spotlight and is expecting a tough matchup from the Jaguars.
“We’re going to attack the game like usual and play like we’ve been playing,” Brice said. “I think if you get too focused on what they do, you take away from what you’re able to do.”
BOYS’ GAME Farmville Central vs. Robinson
Farmville Central has a shot at history Saturday when it takes on Robinson, as with a win it would become just the second program in NCHSAA history to win four consecutive 2A titles, the last being the program the Jaguars topped in the East Regional final, as Kinston claimed four straight from 2012-15.
On the other side, Robinson is making just its second-ever championship game appearance, as the Bulldogs won the 3A title in 2016.
Both teams come into the game with a mark of 27-3, and Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said a strong start will be crucial.
“Who settles down the fastest, which team settles down in that environment,” Williford said of the keys to the game. “I like that we’ve got guys that have been there and played in big time games.”
Both teams have high-flying offenses, as Saturday’s game could turn into a shootout.
The Jaguars are averaging 78.5 points per game, while Robinson comes into the matchup averaging 79.6 points a game.
For Farmville Central, all five starters in Derrick Cox, Jah Short, Alex Moye, Jayden Pitt and Mykal Williams are averaging close to or above double figures on the year.
The Bulldogs also have four players averaging in double figures on the year, led by big man Daevin Hobbs, who averages 14.7 points per game as a junior.
Fellow juniors Jermaine Gray and Zi’ Kei Williams along with senior Jaylan Jackson also average double digits for Robinson.
Williford said Saturday’s game is a chance for this team to solidify their legacy among the great teams in program history.
“This is their team, they’re going to write the script and everything you want a team to be this late in the season, they’ve been that,” Williford said.
Robinson head coach Lavar Batts credited the run the Jaguars are on over the last four years and said his team is ready for the challenge.
“Great job to coach Williford. He has definitely done a good job with those guys over there,” Batts said. “We’ve definitely been working hard and I think we’re ready for the task. It’s going to be a good game.”