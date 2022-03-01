FARMVILLE — Farmville Central’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams continued to power their way through the eastern side of the 2A bracket Tuesday night.
Both teams secured their fourth straight playoff win in dominant fashion in the quarterfinals to advance to Saturday’s Eastern Regional finals.
The location and times of the state semifinal games will be announced Wednesday, as the games will be played at a neutral site.
In the second game of the night, the top-seed boys’ team used a dominant third quarter to pull away on its way to a 71-52 victory over No. 4 St. Pauls. Farmville Central will take on No. 2 Kinston in a long-anticipated rematch with a spot in the state title game on the line.
“I’m happy for those guys in there,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said. “They’ve practiced as hard as anyone can imagine all year. This is the best practicing team I’ve had in 22 years and that means a lot.”
The Jaguars held a 33-23 lead at the half and saw the visitors pull within eight early in the third quarter before using a 22-2 run to break the game open.
The hot hand of Jayden Pitt got the run rolling, as the junior started the surge with a 3-pointer before following an Alex Moye trey with back-to-back 3s to quickly balloon the lead to 20.
Freshman point guard Mykal Williams proved key in the 12-point burst, dishing out assists on two of the four made 3s.
“(Williams) has been solid all year. He’s gotten better as the year went on,” Williford said. “He doesn’t play like a freshman, he can handle the basketball, he can pass the basketball and he can shoot the basketball.”
After a bucket on the other end by the Bulldogs, Farmville Central scored the next 10 points of the game to go up 56-28 with 2:29 left in the third quarter.
Williams started the run by hitting a jumper in the lane and scored four points on the run, while Jah Short added four points of his own with a pair of thunderous dunks.
Short finished the night with a team-high 18 points, while Williams followed close behind with 17 and Pitt added 13 points in the victory.
A pair of free throws from Pitt accounted for the other two points during the 10-0 spurt.
The Jaguars closed out the third-quarter scoring on a bucket from Derrick Cox off an assist from Pitt to take a 59-32 lead into the final quarter.
The visitors were able to cut eight points off the deficit in the fourth quarter thanks largely to a 7-0 run, but in the end, Farmville Central advanced to the regional final with a 19-point win.
The Jags scored the first eight points of the game on a pair of baskets from Short and one score apiece by Cox and Williams.
St. Pauls responded with runs of 6-0 and 5-0 of their own to cut the deficit to 14-13 after eight minutes of play.
The game of lengthy runs continued in the second quarter. While the teams were even for most of the frame, a 9-0 Jags’ run in the middle portions of the quarter proved to be the difference in the hosts taking a double-digit halftime lead.
Moye got the run going with a 3-pointer while adding a free throw during the stretch, as Short also scored four points in the run including a slam and Williams went 1-of-2 at the line to account for the other point.
Now, Farmville will gear up for another showdown with Kinston.
“They’re a well-coached team, they are a good team and it’s two perennial powers in the east,” Williford said.
The Jaguars won the first meeting between the two teams by a score of 61-45 at the Brandon Ingram MLK Classic, a game which was called off in the late portions of the fourth quarter due to a fight in the crowd.
GIRLS’ GAME Farmville Central 68 Roanoke Rapids 53
Trailing late in the first quarter, Farmville Central closed the frame on a 11-0 run and never looked back on its way to a 68-53 quarterfinal victory over Roanoke Rapids.
The Jaguars will now face top-seed St. Pauls in Saturday’s East Regional final with a state title berth on the line.
After a back-and-forth opening six minutes of the game, the visiting Yellowjackets found themselves with a narrow 10-9 lead.
Journee McDaniel then took over the game, as the Jaguars’ senior drained a pair of 3-pointers just 12 seconds apart to give her team the lead for good.
After a Kalyn Baker free throw, McDaniel recorded a steal and a lay in before Amiya Joyner capped the 11-point run with a bucket in the final minute to help send Farmville Central into the second quarter in front 20-10.
While it was McDaniel who took over the late portions of the first quarter, Baker proved to be the difference-maker in the second.
The Jags’ junior scored 13 of her 17 points in the frame to help her team stretch the lead to 43-22 heading into the half.
The trio of Joyner (21), McDaniel (19) and Baker (17) accounted for all but eight of Farmville Central’s points in the win.
Baker started the quarter with a jumper before later connecting on a 3-pointer and then going 3-of-3 after drawing a foul behind the arc to cap a 9-0 run that also included a McDaniel 3.
Farmville Central got another trey from Baker later in the quarter, as she capped the first-half scoring with a bucket just before the buzzer.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter, as Roanoke Rapids was only able to cut three points off the deficit and still trailed 56-38 after three quarters of play.
The Yellowjackets then trimmed the deficit by three more points in the fourth, but Farmville Central was able to secure the 15-point win to advance to the state semifinals.
Roanoke Rapids pulled within 13 (60-47) at the 5:47 mark before the Jags’ defense stepped up, holding them to just two points over the next 5:06 of game time to close out the victory.