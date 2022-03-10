Win or lose Saturday afternoon, the Farmville Central basketball senior class has already cemented its spot in the history books.
While they have played varying roles, the Jaguars’ seniors have helped lead the boys’ and girls’ teams on a historic four-year run.
On the boys’ side, Derrick Cox is the Jags’ lone senior, while the girls’ team has five seniors in Journee McDaniel, Jahnyah Willioughby, Amiya Joyner, Corinne Denham and Destiny May.
Both teams have earned berths in the 2A state championship game four years in a row, as they are set to compete in their respective title games at UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center Saturday.
Saturday will mark the third time during the current run that the Farmville Central teams have competed for the title on the hardwood, as they both shared their respective titles in 2020 after the games were cancelled due to COVID.
The boys’ team is looking to become the first 2A team since Kinston from 2012-15 to win four consecutive titles, while the girls’ are in search of their first title since 2006.
The run of state championship appearances is not the only accolades for the current senior class, as both teams have also won four consecutive Eastern Plains Conference crowns.
For the senior class, the last four years have been filled with success, as the boys’ team has a combined record of 103-5 during the stretch, while the girls’ have gone 93-9 over the last four years.
On the boys’ side, the Jaguars’ lone senior in Cox has worked his way into a larger role each season and is now one of their leaders both on and off the court.
“(Cox) is a guy that has stayed, he’s been here from ninth through 12th grade and he’s went through every step you can go through as a basketball player,” Farmville Central boys’ head coach Larry Williford said.
“From being a guy that was not getting a lot of playing time, to a role player, to a guy last year who was one of our key reserves to this year where he’s started every game except when he got injured.”
Williford hopes to send Cox off the right way with a win in his final game, making him the first player in the state since Kinston grad and now NBA star Brandon Ingram to win four state titles as a player.
“We would love to see DC go out with a bang, he’s a great basketball player, but he’s an even better young man,” the coach said.
Cox had his coming-out game in last year’s record-breaking 113-98 victory over Hendersonville in the title game, coming off the bench to finish with 21 points.
This season, the senior is one of four Jaguars to enter Saturday’s game averaging double figures.
Cox said it means a lot to him to be a part of a long line of strong senior classes with the program, adding that the support of his teammates, coaches and the Farmville community has been crucial.
“It’s just a huge blessing, especially being around this group of guys and the coaching staff we have, it just makes it 10 times better,” Cox said. “Just being looked at as the big brother is a really huge role, but I just take it in and embrace every moment of it.”
On the girls’ side, Farmville Central’s senior class is led by the high-scoring duo of Joyner and McDaniel.
Joyner is averaging a double-double on the year with 18.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, while McDaniel is second on the team in points (15.7) and rebounds (8.4) on the year.
For Joyner, Saturday will mark her third time competing for a state title, while it will be the second for McDaniel, who joined the program heading into her junior campaign after starting her career at New Bern.
“Being a senior, it just feels good to be able to lead and give someone confidence and encourage them as a player and as a person,” McDaniel said.
The Jaguars senior class also includes fellow starter Willioughby, who is also a key contributor offensively, and Denham, who alternates starting and coming off the bench and has been a key defender for the team.
“They’re going to leave a big impact. The younger girls follow their lead and ask them questions,” Farmville Central girls’ head coach Hollis Harper said.
Joyner and McDaniel agreed that there is a different feel heading into this season’s title game than their previous appearances last year and in 2019, when they fell just one win short.
“This year we came ready and prepared,” Joyner said.
McDaniel added, “Well, I can’t speak for everyone since I’m just recently here, but I think it’s just the energy. Everyone is tired of losing.”
Harper said after falling short in their previous two trips to states, the senior class should lead the way Saturday.
“They’ve been great, but they should be hungry,” Harper said of his seniors. “Getting there is good, but winning is better.”